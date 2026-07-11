Bundestag Passes Driving License Reform to Cut Costs and Digitalize Training

Germany's Bundestag approves driving license reform on November 5, 2026, aiming to reduce the average 3400 euro cost through digital theory learning and transparent pricing in the Mobilithek database.

The Bundestag passed the initial phase of a comprehensive driving license reform on 5 November 2026, marking a decisive shift in how German citizens obtain vehicle permits. This legislative move targets the high costs and bureaucratic hurdles that currently burden learners, aiming to make the process more accessible, digital, and efficient across the nation.

Core Legislative Changes and Digital Training

The primary mechanism of this reform involves the elimination of mandatory classroom attendance for theory lessons, allowing learners to acquire necessary knowledge entirely online through applications. The Bundestag amended the Driving Instructor Act and related road traffic laws to permit this flexibility, while a separate modernization regulation for driving school training was already approved by the cabinet on 10 June. Both legislative components still require final approval from the Bundesrat , the federal council representing the German states, to become fully effective.

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Practical training requirements have also been streamlined to align with European Union standards, which previously prevented the reduction of special drives. The current legal mandate requiring twelve specific special drives for a car license has been scrapped, leaving the total number of required drives to the professional judgment of the instructor. However, three specific types of drives remain compulsory: overland driving, motorway navigation, and driving in darkness. This adjustment ensures that safety-critical skills are maintained while removing redundant procedural burdens from the training curriculum.

The theory examination process will undergo significant simplification to reduce preparation time and potentially lower failure rates. The complex scoring system will be streamlined, and the overall question catalogue will be reduced in size. Despite these changes, the government emphasizes that questions related to road safety will remain a top priority, ensuring that the reduction in volume does not compromise the competency of new drivers. The Bundesrat must now review these changes before they are implemented.

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Stakeholder Positions and Competitive Dynamics

Driving schools are positioned to benefit from a substantial reduction in bureaucratic overhead, as the reform removes extensive documentation and rigid organizational requirements. Schools that choose to abandon physical theory classrooms can significantly cut operational costs, such as rent and utility expenses for training rooms. This flexibility allows driving schools to adapt their business models more efficiently, potentially passing some savings on to customers through lower fees or better service quality.

A major transparency initiative involves the publication of prices and pass rates for all driving schools via the Mobilithek , the central mobility data database. This platform provides learners and parents with a comprehensive comparison tool for the first time, enabling them to evaluate schools based on measurable performance and cost. The government anticipates that this increased transparency will foster healthy competition, pushing overall prices down as schools strive to attract students with strong pass rates and competitive pricing.

New training options may allow learners who have passed the theory exam to practice with a close person, such as a parent, after a compulsory observation drive with a certified instructor. This pilot program mirrors supervised driving schemes in other countries and could reduce the number of paid lessons required. Federal states retain the right to opt out of this provision, meaning the availability of this cost-saving measure will vary depending on regional decisions. Simulator exercises may also be integrated into training to further enhance flexibility.

Real-World Impact on Costs and Access

The current average cost of obtaining a driving license in Germany is approximately 3,400 euros, a figure that the reform aims to reduce through increased competition and operational efficiencies. By lowering barriers for learners in rural areas or those with tight schedules, the legislation seeks to make driving education more inclusive. The introduction of digital learning options and reduced bureaucratic requirements directly addresses the financial and logistical constraints that often delay or prevent license acquisition.

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The government insists that road safety remains a central focus of the reform, despite concerns that simplifying the theory exam might make it easier. The reduction in question volume and the shift to digital learning are designed to make preparation more efficient without sacrificing essential knowledge. The alignment with EU law regarding special drives further reduces the risk of legal challenges, ensuring a smoother implementation process across all federal states.

While the reform promises significant benefits, its impact will depend on the final approval by the Bundesrat and the varying adoption rates of pilot programs by individual states. The competitive dynamic introduced by the Mobilithek data publication will likely reshape the driving school market, rewarding institutions that demonstrate superior performance and value. Stakeholders across the sector are monitoring the legislative progress closely as the nation moves toward a more modern and affordable driving education system.