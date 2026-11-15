Bundesbank Warns of Higher ECB Rates as Eurozone Inflation Hits 4 Percent Amid Trade Wars

Joachim Nagel outlines the impact of US tariffs and Chinese export controls on Europe, signaling further ECB rate hikes as euro area inflation reaches 4%.

Euro area inflation has surged to 4 percent, doubling its level from the start of the year, which has prompted Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel to signal that further European Central Bank interest rate hikes are highly probable if energy-driven price pressures persist.

This sharp deterioration in price stability was outlined during Nagels keynote address at the 79th Siemens Bankers Conference in Munich, where he warned that the global trading order is fracturing under the weight of rising US protectionism and China's leverage over critical supply chains.

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The central bank head described a fundamentally transformed global landscape where trade is increasingly utilized as a geopolitical weapon rather than a tool for mutual economic benefit, marking a decisive departure from the rules-based commercial system that supported European prosperity for the past three decades.

Nagel highlighted that the United States has significantly escalated its trade barriers, raising average tariffs from 2.3 percent in 2024 to nearly 12 percent, a level of protectionism not observed in the US since the early 1940s and serving as a primary driver of global economic decoupling.

Simultaneously, China has transitioned from being merely a manufacturing hub to a competitor in advanced technologies, leveraging its dominance in critical inputs to exert political pressure while its 2025 export controls on rare earths disrupted European manufacturers despite not being the intended target.

The German central bank emphasized that Europe is disproportionately vulnerable to these shifts compared to other major economies, with trade between distinct geopolitical blocs declining by approximately 30 percent relative to historical norms since 2018 as economic activity consolidates within regional blocks.

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China's influence over the global supply of rare earths presents a specific and acute danger to European industrial stability, as the country refines approximately 90 percent of the magnet-grade rare earth supply required for advanced manufacturing, giving it significant leverage over international markets.

This asymmetry in exposure means that even small imports of critical inputs can lead to disproportionate economic damage when supply lines are severed, prompting Nagel to argue for targeted state intervention alongside corporate diversification efforts rather than broad protectionist policies.

The financial stakes for European exporters are quantified by the Bundesbank's analysis of trade flows, showing that China and the United States combined absorb roughly one in every seven euros of German goods exports, making the region highly sensitive to trade restrictions from these two powers.

When trade flows reroute along geopolitical lines, Europe suffers losses on both sides of its major trading relationships, creating a compounding effect that threatens industrial competitiveness as the dual pressure of American tariffs and Chinese supply constraints intensifies.

Nagel noted that Europe effectively faces self-imposed barriers equivalent to 44 percent tariffs on goods and 110 percent on services within its own single market due to regulatory fragmentation, which hinders its ability to compete globally against the US and China.

To mitigate these risks, the Bundesbank president advocated for a strategy of selective de-risking that focuses on reducing dependencies only where they are critically vital to national security and industrial continuity, while maintaining openness in other areas to preserve competitiveness.

He identified four key priorities for Europe to navigate this turbulent period, including strengthening the multilateral trading system, broadening the network of trade agreements, and deepening the single market to create a larger, more resilient economic bloc capable of withstanding external shocks.

Although Europe represents 450 million consumers on paper, the Bundesbank stressed that it must function as a large market in practice, requiring the removal of internal barriers and fostering greater economic integration to avoid falling behind in technological supremacy.

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In energy, nine member states are still missing the 10 percent interconnection target set for 2020, leaving price gaps between national markets and reducing the cushion against supply shocks that have seen European gas prices rise almost three times as much as before the Iran war began.

The Draghi report estimates that Europe needs an additional 750 to 800 billion euros in annual investment through 2030 to remain competitive, noting that public funds alone cannot meet that need while the EU hosts only an estimated 5 percent of the worlds AI computing capacity.

Nagel was explicit that the greatest potential lies at home, arguing that removing self-imposed barriers within the single market would help European firms achieve greater scale, become more productive, and compete more effectively both at home and abroad.

The Bundesbank's analysis suggests that trade agreements with Mercosur and India will have only a modest effect on euro area trade in the short run, and opening markets abroad is no substitute for removing barriers at home where the biggest gains lie.

Compounding the external trade shocks, the euro area has experienced a sharp increase in inflation, reaching 4 percent compared to 2 percent at the start of the year, with underlying inflation and wage growth remaining broadly stable but longer-term expectations close to 2 percent.

The ECB has responded cautiously but firmly, raising rates in June and September before holding at 2.5 percent two weeks ago, but Nagel made clear that if energy prices continue to feed into price setting and wage bargaining, the Governing Council will have to act again.

The central bank warned that the economic outlook is moving toward its adverse scenario, where inflation remains stubbornly high despite tight monetary conditions, driven by upward pressures in gas and electricity prices that point to second-round effects.

Nagel identified four key priorities for Europe to navigate this turbulent period. These include strengthening the multilateral trading system, broadening the network of trade agreements, and deepening the single market. He argued that the single market holds the greatest potential for creating a larger, more resilient economic bloc capable of withstanding external shocks.

Although Europe represents 450 million consumers on paper, the Bundesbank stressed that it must function as a large market in practice. Achieving this requires removing internal barriers and fostering greater economic integration. Without such measures, Europe risks falling further behind the US and China in the struggle for technological and economic supremacy in the coming years.