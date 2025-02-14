Bulova's President's Day Sale: Snag Chic Timepieces at Up to 40% Off

Celebrate President's Day with Bulova's stylish discounts! From February 1st to 17th, enjoy up to 40% off select watches and jewelry, plus 25% off sitewide. Discover a range of classic and modern designs, perfect for adding a touch of Hollywood glamour to your wrist.

Bulova 's stylish timepieces offer a budget-friendly way to capture the luxurious aesthetics of Hollywood. From February 1st to February 17th, shoppers can enjoy a 25 percent discount across the entire site, with select watches and jewelry marked down by up to 40 percent during the brand's President's Day weekend sale.

There's something to suit every watch enthusiast's taste, featuring a range of options including round and rectangular cases, link bracelets and leather straps, as well as watches powered by mechanical or battery-operated quartz crystal movements. \Established in 1875 by Joseph Bulova and currently owned by Citizen, the company gained recognition for its Art Deco timepieces during the 1920s and 1930s. Notably, Bulova made history in 1960 with the release of the world's first electronic wristwatch, boasting an innovative tuning fork design. The brand's heritage includes creating watches specifically engineered for NASCAR and even the Apollo 15 mission. Bulova's roster of brand ambassadors has included notable figures such as Sir Richard Branson, model Nadia Ferreira, and most recently, singer Marc Anthony. \Please note that the President's Day sale excludes new arrivals, limited-edition designs, Archive Series pieces like the Lunar Pilot, MIL SHIPS, American Girl, Parking Meter, Computron, and Chronograph C timepieces. Also excluded are special collections such as the Frank Lloyd Wright, Frank Sinatra, Marc Anthony, Bulova 150, and Joseph Bulova collections. The Hollywood Reporter recommends checking out the highlighted picks from Bulova's President's Day weekend sale featured below. Shop more through February 17th at the official Bulova website





THR / 🏆 411. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

BULOVA Presidents Day Sale Watches Jewelry Discount Hollywood Style

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

LeBron James's 40 points vs. Warriors makes history for 40-year-olds in NBAHe’s 40 years old and still capable of taking over a game.

Read more »

LeBron James, at 40, Sets NBA Record for Oldest Player to Score 40 PointsLeBron James becomes the oldest player in NBA history to score 40 points in a game, achieving a feat previously held by Michael Jordan. At 40 years old, James scored 42 points to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to victory over the Golden State Warriors, showcasing his continued dominance in his 22nd season.

Read more »

Donald Trump’s Inauguration Day Slated to Be Coldest in 40 YearsThe president-elect’s Inauguration Day is slated to be one of the coldest since Ronald Reagan’s second inauguration in 1985.

Read more »

Kate Spade Valentine's Day Sale Offers 40% Off Handbags and MoreKate Spade's Valentine's Day Gift Guide features markdowns on best-selling handbags, wallets, wristlets, jewelry, and accessories. The Early Access sale offers 40% off top-selling handbags, including the versatile Bleecker style. The article highlights several Kate Spade picks perfect for Valentine's Day gifts.

Read more »

40 National Spouses Day Quotes to Celebrate Your Better HalfA surprise marriage proposal was caught on camera by a group of bystanders — and it went viral thanks to their running commentary! TODAY’s Hoda Kotb shares the Morning Boost.

Read more »

#BoycottTarget calls for a 40-day economic FAST against the corporate giantThe Target Corporation is about to face a 40-day boycott, sponsored by activists who want to push back against the company.

Read more »