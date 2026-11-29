The Chicago Bulls are only 48 minutes away from their first three-game winning streak of the 2026-27 season. After wins over both the Cleveland Cavaliers and C

Nov 25, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Tre Jones looks to pass as he is defended by Charlotte Hornets guard Christian Anderson Jr. during the second half at the Spectrum Center.

Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Chicago Bulls are only 48 minutes away from their first three-game winning streak of the 2026-27 season.came in true clutch fashion, they will welcome the Indiana Pacers into the United Center. The two teams have yet to face off this season and hold an identical six wins. Of course, the fact that Chicago currently sits ahead of them in the East standings undoubtedly comes as a surprise.

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They have yet to reclaim the magic seen two seasons ago, and a big reason for that has been the absence of Tyrese Haliburton. Despite making his heroic return from a torn Achilles, he has only appeared in four games due to a hamstring injury.