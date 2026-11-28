When the Chicago Bulls schedule officially dropped in mid-August, Tiago Splitter likely grimaced. Tasked with spearheading a rebuild and implementing a whole n

Nov 25, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Buddy Hield reacts after scoring during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center.

Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectTasked with spearheading a rebuild and implementing a whole new culture, the first-year head coach was handed arguably the NBA's toughest first month of the season. The 76ers, Celtics, and Knicks were each on the calendar twice in the first 13 games. The Bulls were also dealt an early meeting with Victor Wembanyama, the new-look Timberwolves, and the reigning Eastern Conference Finals runner-ups.

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As if navigating this situation wasn't going to be hard enough, this felt like the kind of schedule that could crush a young team's soul. And, to be sure, the Bulls looked to be on the brink of such a reality amid their 1-9 start.