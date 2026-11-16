Bulls Notes: Winning Without Caleb? Patrick Williams, Norman Powell Trade Surge

No Caleb Wilson, no problem. As if suffering a third hand injury of 2026 wasn't brutal enough, Wilson has watched the Bulls snap their eight-game losing streak

Nov 13, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams ,right, hugs forward Noa Essengue at the end of overtime against the Atlanta Hawks at United Center.

Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectAs if suffering a third hand injury of 2026 wasn't brutal enough, Wilson has watched the Bulls snap their eight-game losing streak and rattle off back-to-back wins. To be sure, there is no doubt the rookie is happy for his fellow teammates. But one has to imagine Wilson was craving another taste of victory as much as anyone.

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He will now have to wait untilcompetitive over the next few weeks, conversations will arise about Wilson's immediate impact on winning. Are the Bulls a more cohesive team with him on the sideline? It's a somewhat ridiculous question, but one that people will inevitably ask. In no world are the Bulls "better" without Wilson.

He is easily one of the most athletically gifted players on the roster, and there is a reason that he led this team in multiple statistical categories before his untimely injury. Wilson is the main focus for this franchise, and nothing that happens in his absence is going to change that.

At the same time, there is a fair argument to make that making Wilson the focus does have a direct impact on the win-loss column and the rest of the roster. He is a 20-year-old rookie, after all. By playing so heavily through such an inexperienced talent, there are bound to be a fair share of mistakes. Wilson's gravity is also so significant that other players are bound to be sucked into his orbit.

They are going to be deferring to him at times, as well as working hard to ensure their game fits around him accordingly. Again, these are all good things for the team long-term, but there are reasons that creating early chemistry could be difficult. Indeed, removing Wilson from the equation has seemingly allowed this Bulls team to play slightly more free, particularly on the offensive end.

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The positive impact of Tiago Splitter's equal-opportunity, pass-happy system has really been on full display the past two games. There is also something to be said about Wilson's absence opening the door for experienced players to clock big minutes. Whether it be relying more on Norman Powell or ramping up Buddy Hield's minutes, there may be more room for Chicago's veterans to take control.

In a weird way, perhaps this time off will prove beneficial for both Wilson and his Bulls teammates. Those who are healthy will now have a chance to build some individual confidence and gain a better understanding of Splitter's preferred identity.

Meanwhile, Wilson can watch on the sideline and take some time to figure out how he best fits alongside the other pieces on the roster. Even if Wilson immediately becomes the fixture of this team again, he might at least have a better grasp of how he can help bring out his teammate's strengths.

Nov 13, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams passes the ball away from Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Chicago Bulls may not win their last two games without Patrick Williams. And that's not a sentence I expected to write in 2026!

Patrick Williams deserves an immense amount of credit for making the most of a bad situation. Tiago Splitter immediately made him the odd man out of the rotation. It wasn't even until seven games into the year that the head coach finally decided to give Williams some run. Was that first appearance against the Knicks on November 4 anything special?

No, but he did look like one of the most mature players on the floor, and he only built on that over the next handful of games. He has now appeared in five consecutive games, and his best came on Saturday night with 14 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals, and a block in Chicago's big win over Minnesota. Wilson was easily the most aggressive we have seen him in quite some time.

He decisively drained some three-pointers, including the shot that iced the game, and took advantage of a few opportunities around the rim. Williams was also a +10 on the night because of his active defense. The Bulls coaches rewarded him for all of that after the game, handing him a "paint" bucket chain and calling on him to close out the huddle in the locker room.

Look, we're all well aware of The Patrick Williams Experience. There is a non-zero chance that he'll be out of the rotation again in the near future. But there is no question that Williams now has a strong opportunity to get on the organization's good side, especially with Wilson stuck in street clothes. Does any of this mean that he will live up to his $18.0 million AAV?

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Probably not, but Williams has what it takes to be an adequate role player. He's got great size, a strong frame, and a better-than-expected stroke from downtown. If Splitter can simply turn him into a steady and connected 3-and-D guy this season, that will be a huge win.

Nov 13, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis and guard Norman Powell high five after Powell scored a go ahead basket during overtime against the Atlanta Hawks at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectlist this season. While moving $20+ million mid-season isn't particularly easy, Powell's contract is extremely team-friendly and essentially serves as an expiring deal.

Even more importantly, he has always had the kind of skillset that makes sense for a contending team. He can heat up behind the arc, foul-bait with the best of them, and power his way through a defense for a tough finish at the rim. Powell has turned himself into a bona fide scorer, and the reigning All-Star is starting to remind everyone of that this week. Powell dropped 33 points in the team's OT win over the Atlanta Hawks.

The former Heat All-Star came through huge in the clutch, scoring 9 of the team's 15 points in extra time. Saturday's meeting with the Timberwolves wasn't as dynamic, but he still finished with 24 points on 10-19 shooting. All things considered, this is the player the Bulls believed they were getting this offseason.

It only feels like a matter of time before the rest of the league takes notice, especially when we consider how many extra shots there are to toss up with Wilson out. Powell has a big-time opportunity at the moment to continue raising his stock and to prove to a contender that he can lend a helping hand. With that said, a good Powell isn't just a positive for the front office.

The better he plays, the more these young players can learn from him. The Bulls may have always known he was destined for the trade market, but there is still value in having him show such an inexperienced roster the way. Elias Schuster is a sports journalist and content creator from the northern suburbs of Chicago.

A graduate from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, he has covered the Bulls since 2019-20 and previously served as the editor of BN Bulls at Bleacher Nation. He has been the Publisher for Bulls On SI since December of the 2025-26 season. When he isn't obsessing over hoops, Elias spends his time obsessing over practically every other sport – much to his wife's dismay.

He also loves strolling the streets of Chicago for the best cozy bar or restaurant to set up shop and write his next article.