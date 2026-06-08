Bulls Mourn Loss of Former Player and Broadcaster Stacey King

The Chicago Bulls and basketball community remember Stacey King, a two-time NBA champion and longtime broadcaster, who passed away at 56. Tributes highlight his on-court contributions with the Bulls and his passion as a commentator that connected generations of fans.

The Chicago Bulls organization and the basketball world are mourning the loss of former player and beloved broadcaster Stacey King , who passed away at the age of 56.

King's death has prompted an outpouring of tributes from teammates, colleagues, and fans who remember him not only for his contributions on the court but also for his infectious personality and deep connection to the Bulls franchise. His legacy as a two-time NBA champion with Chicago and later as the unmistakable voice of the team on television will be remembered for generations.

King first rose to prominence as a key member of the Chicago Bulls during their championship runs in the early 1990s. He was drafted by the Bulls in 1989 and quickly became an integral part of the team alongside Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and others. Over five seasons in Chicago, King helped define an era of Bulls basketball, winning three consecutive NBA titles from 1991 to 1993.

Although his role evolved after Jordan's first retirement, King remained a respected figure in the locker room and later continued his playing career with the Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks, and Boston Celtics before retiring in 1999. After hanging up his sneakers, King transitioned seamlessly into broadcasting, becoming a color commentator for the Chicago Sports Network. His enthusiastic and insightful commentary made him a familiar and cherished voice in households across the region.

Fans and colleagues alike praised his ability to bring the game to life, creating a personal and engaging experience for everyone who tuned in. In a statement, the Bulls chairman highlighted King's unique gift for connecting with people, noting that he made every game feel special and personal. His energy and love for basketball resonated deeply, helping to maintain the bond between the team and its supporters.

Beyond his professional achievements, King was known for his warmth, humor, and genuine care for others. Stories from his playing days, such as the famous quip after Michael Jordan scored 69 points in a 1990 game-where King, who had just one point, joked, "I'll always remember this as the night that Michael Jordan and I combined to score 70 points"-showcase his quick wit and camaraderie. His passing is a profound loss to the Bulls community and the broader basketball family.

Tributes have poured in from all corners, including a heartfelt note from Michael Jordan himself, who reflected on their years as teammates and King's lasting impact as a broadcaster and friend. The Bulls organization emphasized that King's memory and legacy will forever remain a part of the team's history. In a touching separate story, the news also touched on the enduring bond between Michael Jordan and a former schoolteacher, Ms. Etta, from his high school days in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Her wish to reconnect with her former student while in hospice care underscored the profound and lasting influence Jordan has had on people beyond his athletic prowess. While this story serves as a poignant reminder of Jordan's broader legacy, the central narrative remains the tragic loss of Stacey King and the celebration of his life, both as a champion athlete and a beloved ambassador for the game he loved





usweekly / 🏆 390. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Stacey King Chicago Bulls NBA Broadcaster Michael Jordan Championship Basketball Tribute

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former Bulls star, commentator Stacey King dies at age 59Former Chicago Bulls star and NBA broadcaster Stacey King has died at the age of 59, the team announced Sunday.

Read more »

Stacey King, three-time NBA champion and Bulls broadcaster, dead at 59Stacey King, three-time NBA champion and longtime Chicago Bulls broadcaster, has died at 59. He was drafted No. 6 overall in 1989 out of Oklahoma.

Read more »

Stacey King, Beloved Bulls Broadcaster and Champion, Passes Away at 59The Chicago Bulls announced on Sunday that Stacey King has passed away. The beloved franchise figure was 59 years old. King first became a recognizable face in

Read more »

Former Chicago Bulls Star and Broadcaster Stacey King Dies at 59Former Chicago Bulls player and NBA broadcaster Stacey King has passed away at the age of 59, the team announced Sunday.

Read more »