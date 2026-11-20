The Chicago Bulls are alive in the NBA Cup. After beating the Atlanta Hawks in a tight OT battle, the Bulls moved to 1-1 in the NBA Cup and currently sit secon

Nov 13, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Jalen Smith is helped off the court after being injured during the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at United Center.

Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectAfter beating the Atlanta Hawks in a tight OT battle, the Bulls moved to 1-1 in the NBA Cup and currently sit second in Group C. To be clear, they have a massive uphill battle ahead of them with a -6 point differential, but a victory over the Wizards tonight will make that ascent the slightest bit easier. The Bulls entered the day with almost a full bill of health.

Also read Kings and Lakers Both List Starters on Injury Report for NBA Cup Matchup

Aside from Caleb Wilson's absence due to hand surgery, two of the team's two-way players , Orlando Robinson, and rookie Dailyn Swain were the only other players ruled out. All have recently been with the G League team and have been out of the NBA rotation all season. Noa Essengue also made an appearance on the list, though he was listed as probable with wrist soreness.

Fast forward to a handful of hours before tip-off, however, and the Bulls made a late addition. Starting big mandue to an illness. And that could certainly spell trouble for a team that has been playing a whole lot better. Chicago is looking for a fourth win in five games against Washington.

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It goes without saying that Smith has been an essential part of their limited success this season. He has been arguably the most consistent player on the team, averaging 13.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and a block per game. Whether it be his floor-spacing, ability to run the floor, or high-energy defense, Smith has fit extremely well into Tiago Splitter's new system. On top of that, the Wizards will come into the United Center with plenty of size.

Anthony Davis, Alex Sarr, and Deandre Ayton give Washington an intimidating frontcourt. Washington has already beaten the Bulls once this season thanks to a solid rebounding effort and 21 second-chance points. Without Smith, taking control in the paint could prove even easier. Do the Bulls at least have solid depth at the position with Nic Claxton and Zach Collins?

Sure, but Smith has easily been the best of the bunch. One has to imagine that Splitter also wanted to run a two-big lineup in this game, but it may be hard to commit to that without three healthy bigs ready to go. In other injury news, Caleb Wilson was spotted back at Bulls shootaround this afternoon. The forward was seen doing some cardio work with noticeable wrapping on his right hand.

Caleb Wilson has returned to Bulls practice following the team’s road trip with heavy wrapping on his right hand:on his broken hand on November 12 and was initially given a 4-to-6 week recovery timeline. The next true update on Wilson's progress will likely come on December 3, when he is expected to be re-evaluated.

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For what it's worth, the fact that Wilson can presumably continue to do most of his typical conditioning work should bode well for a relatively swift return. Nov 11, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams and forward Noa Essengue react during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at United Center.

Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectElias Schuster is a sports journalist and content creator from the northern suburbs of Chicago. A graduate from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, he has covered the Bulls since 2019-20 and previously served as the editor of BN Bulls at Bleacher Nation. He has been the Publisher for Bulls On SI since December of the 2025-26 season.

When he isn't obsessing over hoops, Elias spends his time obsessing over practically every other sport – much to his wife's dismay. He also loves strolling the streets of Chicago for the best cozy bar or restaurant to set up shop and write his next article.