Bulls Host Hawks in NBA Cup as Caleb Wilson Sits with Hand Injury

The Chicago Bulls face the Atlanta Hawks in an NBA Cup game at the United Center on Nov 13 2026. Bulls star rookie Caleb Wilson is out four to six weeks with a fractured hand. Both teams rank high in pace and have sHown volatile recent form.

NBA Cup Context and Crew Form

Caleb Wilson Injury and Roster Impact

The Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks are set to clash at the United Center on Friday, November 13, 2026, in a crucial NBA Cup group stage matchup. this contest is part of East Group C, where point differential serves as the primary tiebreaker for standings. Both teams have shown a propensity for high-paced, high-scoring games early in the tournament, with the Hawks recently defeating the Washington Wizards in a high-output performance. The Bulls enter this contest with a record of one win and nine losses,marking a difficult start to their season. They are seeking their first home victory at the United Center after suffering a 124-119 defeat to the San Antonio Spurs in their most recent outing. The Hawks, currently sitting at five wins and five losses in thier last ten games, have displayed resilience on the road with back-to-back away victories, including a powerful showing against the Los Angeles Lakers.

A significant development ahead of this game is the absence of Chicago Bulls forward Caleb Wilson. Wilson, who was selected fourth overall in the recent NBA Draft, suffered a fracture to his right hand during the loss to the Spurs. He underwent surgery and is expected to miss between four and six weeks. This injury deprives the Bulls of one of their most electrifying youthful talents, who was averaging nearly nineteen points per game. His absence opens opportunities for other youthful players on the roster to step up and contribute to a team that has struggled to find offensive consistency. The Bulls have also deaLt with other injuries, including Keshon Gilbert being ruled out due to left knee inflammation and Asa Newell being sidelined with a left big toe hyperextension. Dailyn Swain is listed as questionable with right disc irritation, adding further uncertainty to the Bulls' available lineup for the evening.

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Statistical Trends and Head-to-Head History

Historically, the Bulls have held the advantage in matchups against the Hawks,winning seven of the last ten head-to-head contests. Their most recent meeting resulted in a 126-123 victory for Chicago at the United Center. Despite this historical edge, the Bulls have struggled significantly in recent form, losing nine of their last ten games and seven of thier last eight home games at the United Center. the Hawks, conversely, have been competitive, averaging approximately 116 points per game over their last ten contests. Both teams rank at the top of the league in pace, indicating that this game is likely to feature a fast tempo with numerous transition opportunities. The Hawks have scored over one hundred and twenty points in three of their last four games, while the Bulls have shown flashes of offensive capability, particularly in the first half of their previous game against San Antonio.

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Betting Lines and Predictions

Oddsmakers have established the Hawks as favorites for this contest,with the moneyline odds reflecting a powerful likelihood of an Atlanta victory. The betting spread currently stands at seven and a half points in favor of the Hawks, while the total points line is set at two hundred and forty-five and a half. Analysts have pointed to several factors that suggest the total points may not reach this threshold, noting that the Hawks have failed to cover the over in eight of their last ten games and in five of their last five road games. Key player props have also been highlighted, with Josh Giddey being projected to stay under his points total in most of his recent appearances. the Bulls will need to improve thier three-point shooting, which currently ranks as the worst in the NBA, and reduce turnovers, as the Hawks are among the league leaders in forcing opponent mistakes. The outcome of this game will be pivotal for both teams as they navigate the early stages of the NBA Cup and the regular season standings.