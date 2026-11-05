Knicks Rout Bulls 135-105 as Jalen Brunson Shines and Chicago Falls to 1-7

The Chicago Bulls suffered a historic 44-point loss to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, dropping their record to 1-7 amidst Jalen Brunson's stellar performance.

The New York Knicks delivered a decisive 135-105 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden, exposing significant vulnerabilities in the visitors' roster. This lopsided loss drops the Bulls to a dismal 1-7 record, marking the worst start to a season in recent memory for the franchise.

Jalen Brunson orchestrated the offensive onslaught with a masterclass performance that defined the early narrative of the contest. The Finals MVP scored 22 points in the first quarter alone, shooting 8-10 from the field. His explosive start included a difficult three-point shot over Bulls forward Noa Essengue with 2:11 remaining in the opening period.

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Brunson single-handedly outscored the entire Chicago Bulls offense during that first quarter. The 32-14 deficit after just twenty minutes forced Bulls head coach Tiago Splitter to call a timeout. This statistic underscores Brunson's superstar status and the Bulls' defensive inability to contain perimeter threats.

OG Anunoby provided crucial support for New York, exploiting Chicago's lack of on-ball defense. He shot 11-12 from the field over the first two quarters by drawing frequent foul calls. The Knicks also showcased elite perimeter shooting, finishing the first half at 10-20 from three-point range.

Chicago struggled to find any offensive rhythm, shooting a dismal 5-26 from deep early in the game. The Bulls missed 20 consecutive three-pointers at one point, a drought that finally ended when Jaylin Sellers splashed a three-pointer. This brief respite did little to change the momentum or halt the widening gap.

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Splitter attempted to counter the deficit by drastically altering his rotation. He moved Zach Collins and Isaac Okoro to the bench to start, hoping to stiffen the team's defensive perimeter. This led to unfamiliar lineups featuring Tre Jones, Norman Powell, Josh Giddey, and Noa Essengue.

Despite these tactical shifts, the Bulls could not stop the Knicks' downhill momentum. The experimentation with veteran groups failed to produce any significant runs or momentum shifts. Splitter went 13 players deep in the first half, giving rookie Patrick Williams his first taste of minutes this season.

The second half saw a similar story unfold for the struggling team. The Bulls made just 16 more field goals and failed to score 30 points in either of the final two quarters. They finished the night shooting 38.5 percent from the field with only 10 total made threes.

Caleb Wilson faced a particularly frustrating outing, starting the night 2-12 from the field. He forced the issue by taking seven shots from downtown and converting just one. Splitter eventually benched Wilson with 5:09 left in the third quarter, a departure from previous blowout losses.

The Knicks cruised to victory with a 50.7 percent shooting performance from the field. They also capitalized at the free-throw line, finishing with a strong 30-37 showing. This comprehensive performance sealed the 44-point margin of victory.

Chicago now has a rare three-day break to review game film and conduct intense practice sessions. The team will return to action on Sunday afternoon with a challenging schedule ahead.

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The Bulls must immediately face the Philadelphia 76ers and the San Antonio Spurs in their next two games. These matchups present a stark challenge for a team searching for its first wins of the season.

The loss highlights the ongoing struggles of a young Bulls roster that lacks consistency. Without the ability to stop elite scorers or generate reliable offense, winning becomes increasingly difficult.

Fans and analysts alike are watching closely to see if Splitter can find a sustainable rotation. The lack of chemistry among the various lineup combinations continues to hamper the team's progress.

As the Bulls look to bounce back, the priority is to stabilize the defense and improve shot selection. The break offers a crucial opportunity to reset and address these fundamental issues before the next slate of games.

The contrast between the Knicks' polished execution and Chicago's disjointed effort was stark. New York demonstrated why they are a top-tier team with their balanced attack and defensive intensity.

For Chicago, the focus now shifts to development and resilience. They must learn from these mistakes and find ways to compete against even the most difficult opponents in the NBA.