Bulls Defeat Hawks 116-112 in Overtime Behind Norman Powell's Clutch Performance

Chicago Bulls overcome Atlanta Hawks in overtime thanks to Norman Powell's scoring and Matas Buzelis's decisive three-pointer at the United Center on November 13, 2026.

The Chicago Bulls defeated the Atlanta Hawks 116-112 in overtime during a highly competitive NBA matchup held at the United Center on November 13, 2026. The victory served as a critical bounce-back moment for Chicago, which entered the contest carrying an eight-game losing streak. Norman Powell proved to be the decisive factor for the home team, scoring ten of Chicago's fifteen points at the start of the extra period to secure the win.

Chicago Bulls Dominate Early and Late Stages

The Chicago Bulls established early control of the game by building an eighteen-point lead in the first half. Atlanta Hawks struggled to maintain focus initially, allowing Chicago to pull away with disciplined offensive execution. The Bulls effectively neutralized the Hawks' primary strength by limiting opportunities for fast-break points and easy baskets during crucial moments of the first half.

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Chicago's defensive pressure intensified significantly during the second half, particularly by blitzing screens to disrupt Atlanta's offensive rhythm. This strategy rattled younger Bulls players initially but ultimately forced the Hawks into difficult shots. Chicago capitalized on these defensive stops, contributing to a situation where their assists nearly equaled their total points scored in the early stages of the third quarter.

The game remained tight entering the fourth quarter, with Atlanta trailing by just one point. However, the Hawks' defensive intensity waned at a critical juncture, allowing the Bulls to execute a ten-to-two scoring run. Despite some late collapses by Chicago that extended the game into overtime, the Bulls maintained their composure when it mattered most to preserve their lead.

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Jalen Johnson Records Triple-Double for Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson delivered a standout performance to keep his team in contention, recording the first triple-double of his NBA career. Johnson finished with a stat line of twenty-seven points, eleven rebounds, and ten assists, along with one steal. This achievement marked a significant rebound from his previous underwhelming outing against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Johnson currently leads the Hawks in both rebounds and assists, distinguishing himself as one of the few players in the NBA to lead the team in both statistical categories simultaneously. His all-around play was instrumental in keeping Atlanta within striking distance throughout the majority of the contest, showcasing his value as a primary playmaker and rebounder.

Despite the impressive triple-double, Johnson faced shooting challenges from beyond the arc. He had not made a three-pointer in his last three games, shooting zero-for-eleven during that stretch. His inability to hit long-range shots during the game also contributed to Atlanta's overall poor shooting performance, which included a dismal twenty percent success rate from three-point distance.

Norman Powell Decisive in Overtime Finale

Norman Powell emerged as the Hawks' worst nightmare during the overtime period, delivering a clutch scoring barrage to seal the victory for Chicago. Powell scored ten points during the opening segment of overtime, accounting for the majority of the Bulls' scoring in that frame. His performance effectively eliminated any remaining hopes of an Atlanta comeback.

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The final nail in the coffin was driven home by Chicago Bulls rookie Matas Buzelis with approximately forty seconds remaining in overtime. Buzelis hit a crucial three-pointer following a late defensive closeout by Jalen Johnson. This shot extinguished the Hawks' momentum and secured the 116-112 win for the Chicago Bulls.

The loss was exacerbated by Atlanta's poor efficiency, including allowing twenty points off turnovers. The combination of cold shooting from long range and an inability to stop Powell in the extra period highlighted the gaps in the Hawks' game plan. Chicago now has the opportunity to use this victory to break their eight-game losing streak and regain confidence heading into future matchups.