The Chicago Bulls hung on for their third straight victory, 108-107 over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night.

Matas Buzelis scored 22 points, including a go-ahead finger-roll with 55.1 seconds left, and the Chicago Bulls hung on for their third straight victory, 108-107 over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night.

Buzelis changed hands and scored to give the Bulls the lead. He then got a piece of Aaron Nesmith's shot at the other end to help extend Indiana's road losing streak to five games. Buddy Hield had 19 points and eight assists, and Tre Jones also scored 19 for Chicago. Jalen Smith had 12 rebounds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nesmith and Kelly Oubre Jr. each scored 19 points for the Pacers, who've dropped six of seven. Obi Toppin scored 15 points and Ivica Zubac added 14 points and 16 rebounds. Chicago trailed 84-78 at the start of the fourth quarter and took its first lead since early in the first quarter when Jordan Hawkins scored off a steal with four minutes to go. The teams swapped the lead four times in the final minute before Buzelis' basket.