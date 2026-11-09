Bull and Donkey Engage in 51 Sexual Encounters in Ethiopia Study

Researchers in Ethiopia document unprecedented interspecies sexual behavior between a bull and a donkey. The study reveals deep attachment and repeated mounting, challenging assumptions about animal sexuality.

Biologists studying high-altitude gelada baboons in the Ethiopian Highlands witnessed a rare and unexpected event involving two domestic animals. A bull and a male donkey engaged in repeated interspecies sexual behavior over a four-day period in March. The pair, identified as Achille and Patroclo, were observed in a shared grazing field where their owners had brought them for feeding.

The researchers recorded a total of 51 mounting episodes between the two males. Of these interactions, scientists confirmed 34 instances of actual penetration. The behavior was not a fleeting incident but a sustained pattern of engagement that occurred over several days while the animals were in close proximity.

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Achille and Patroclo Sexual Dynamics

The bull, named Achille, initiated the majority of the contact with the male donkey, named Patroclo. The donkey did not avoid these advances and frequently presented his hindquarters to the bull. This reciprocal posture indicated a level of acceptance that is uncommon in interspecies encounters of this nature.

Achille also exhibited other mating behaviors typically seen between bulls and cows. He licked the body of Patroclo and gently butted him with his head. These actions suggested a complex social and sexual bond that went beyond simple mechanical mounting.

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Deep Attachment Between Animals

Researchers named the animals Achille and Patroclo to reference the ancient Greek heroes from Homer's Iliad. The names reflect the deep attachment observed between the two males. Local herders were already familiar with the pair's behavior and found the scientists' interest amusing. The animals had access to other potential partners of their own species but chose to associate preferentially with each other.

Scientific Analysis of Behavior

Dr. Elisabetta Palagi of the University of Pisa led the study published in Current Biology. She noted that the unexpected encounter led to new research questions about non-human sexuality. The findings highlight the need to study sexual behaviors that are often dismissed as aberrant or unimportant in the animal kingdom.

Dr. Matilda Brindle of the University of Oxford commented on the significance of the report. She stated that such observational data helps chart the understudied spectrum of same-sex interactions across different species. The case of Achille and Patroclo provides critical evidence of preferential association and repeated sexual activity.

Context of Interspecies Interactions

While cooperative behavior between species is documented, sexual encounters are less understood. Other examples include female Japanese macaques mounting sika deer. However, the exclusivity and mutual engagement seen in Achille and Patroclo are rare. The donkey showed no aggression or annoyance, unlike other donkeys who rejected the bull's advances. This study expands the understanding of animal sexual diversity.