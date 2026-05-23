A 17-year-old Bulgarian boy has been charged with attempted murder for stabbing a man in his 60s on a golf course path and leaving him critically injured. The victim remains hospitalized in a stable condition, while the suspect is due to appear in court today.

A Bulgarian teenager, aged 17, has been charged with attempted murder after attempting to stab a man in his 60s during a random attack on a public golf course path near Stafford Castle.

The victim, a resident of Stafford, remains in the hospital in a critical but stable condition. The suspect, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, was arrested the same evening and will appear in court today. A separate 30-year-old man arrested in connection with the investigation was later released with no further action. The police's search for the attacker continues actively, and the community's support has been crucial in sharing information and CCTV footage





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Crime Attempted Murder Bulgarian Gilroy Mall Golf Course Stafford Not Named For Legal Reasons

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