A win at the Eurovision contest has inspired many Britons to discover this budget-friendly summer destination, as prices in other popular resorts like Bodrum in Turkey can exceed £895 per person for a four-star all-inclusive break.

Bulgaria 's Bourgas area, including Obzor Beach , has been revealed as the cheapest all-inclusive destination for 2026, according to research from Travel Supermarket, stealing the crown from Tunisia .

Obzor Beach offers a range of ancient Roman ruins, clear waters, and budget-friendly prices, making it an attractive option for sun-seekers. Compared to resorts in Turkey, such as Bodrum, Obzor Beach provides an immersive dining experience and offers all-inclusive holidays under £500. The Bourgas area has been ranked the cheapest all-inclusive spot for summer 2026, with Obzor Beach's 25C heat, swimmable seas, and Blue Flag sands, making it a serene haven for quiet beaches, bars, cafes, and restaurants





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Bulgaria Bourgas Area Obzor Beach All-Inclusive Eurovision Roman Ruins Sunny Beach Turkey Bodrum Tunisia Travelsupermarket Budget-Friendly Resort Quiet Beach Obzor Cloudy 25C Tripadvisor Sunny Dupe Quiet Bb

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