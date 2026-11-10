Bulgaria Motorway Pileup: Fog Causes 11 Deaths and 51 Injuries

Thick fog triggers a massive pileup on Bulgaria's Sofia-Burgas highway, killing 11 people and injuring dozens. The disaster highlights the country's dangerous road conditions.

Eleven individuals lost their lives and dozens were injured in a catastrophic mass pileup on a major motorway in southeastern Bulgaria caused by sudden thick fog. The tragedy occurred on the critical highway linking the capital city of Sofia to the Black Sea resort of Burgas, resulting in severe congestion and emergency responses from multiple agencies. Regional Governor Georgi Chalakov confirmed the details of the incident on Tuesday, noting that approximately fifty cars and trucks heading in both directions became entangled in the crash.

Fog Triggers Massive Multi-Vehicle Crash

The primary cause of the disaster was identified as a rapid deterioration in weather conditions that severely reduced visibility for drivers traveling at high speeds. Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev stated that visibility dropped from around seventy to eighty meters to approximately ten meters within a very short period. This sudden change made it impossible for drivers to react in time, leading to a chain reaction that snared vehicles together in a mangled heap. Images from the scene near the city of Yambol showed overturned and smashed cars, burnt-out trucks, and debris scattered across the lanes.

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Health Ministry Confirms Casualty Figures

The health ministry revised its initial statement to confirm that ten people died at the scene while another person died after being admitted to a hospital. A total of fifty-one people were admitted to hospitals in nearby cities, with thirteen of those patients listed as critically injured. To manage the influx of victims, the government dispatched two aircraft equipped with stretchers and medical teams to assist in the evacuation and treatment process. Prime Minister Rumen Radev canceled his appointments for later on Tuesday to oversee the crisis response efforts.

National Mourning and Political Response

The Bulgarian government has declared Wednesday as a day of national mourning to honor the victims of this tragic event. President Iliana Iotova expressed her deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who perished in the accident. The scale of the disaster has prompted immediate political attention, with top officials visiting the site to assess the situation and coordinate relief operations. The incident has sparked renewed debate regarding road safety standards and emergency preparedness in the region.

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Bulgaria Leads EU in Road Fatality Rates

This accident underscores the dangerous nature of roads in Bulgaria, which currently rank as the most dangerous in the European Union. Statistics show that Bulgaria recorded seventy-one road fatalities per million inhabitants in 2025, the highest rate among all EU member states. Experts attribute these high numbers to reckless driving, poorly maintained infrastructure, and an inefficient justice system that fails to deter unsafe behavior. The country's position as a gateway to the EU and its aging vehicle fleet also contribute significantly to the elevated risk of traffic accidents.

Historical Context of Traffic Safety Issues

In 2025, a total of four hundred and fifty-six people were killed in road traffic accidents in Bulgaria, marking a five percent decrease from the previous year. Despite this slight improvement, the number remains twenty-seven percent higher than the fatality count recorded in 2019. Victims and advocacy groups continue to blame the high death toll on systemic issues rather than isolated incidents of bad luck. The recurring nature of such disasters highlights the urgent need for comprehensive reforms in road maintenance and traffic enforcement policies across the nation.