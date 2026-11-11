Arsenal star Bukayo Saka receives the Ballon d'Or Socrates Award for his extensive charity work with BigShoe, helping children in Rwanda, Nigeria and beyond.

Bukayo Saka, the 25‑year‑old Arsenal winger, was awarded the Ballon d'Or Socrates Award at the London Palladium on 12 October 2024 for his humanitarian efforts with the BigShoe charity. The award, presented alongside former winners Vinicius Junior, Sadio Mane and Luis Enrique, recognised Saka's work in restoring eyesight, providing medical care and disaster relief in several African and European countries.

How the Award Was Earned

The Socrates Award honours footballers who use their influence to improve lives outside the sport. Saka's involvement began in early 2022 when he emailed BigShoe president Valerie Fiesser to propose a project in Nigeria. The idea quickly materialised into a programme that funded 120 life‑changing surgeries for children suffering from brain tumours and hernias.

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In 2023, Saka donated 50 shipping containers to house 255 people displaced by a devastating earthquake in Morocco. He also organised medical check‑ups for more than 580 children in Rwanda, where his charity helped restore the sight of a 14‑year‑old boy through a funded operation.

Throughout these projects, Saka maintained close contact with Fiesser, often texting on the ground to confirm safety, resource needs and progress. "He is really, really productive," Fiesser says. "He is always asking, 'Is everything alright? Are all the children safe?'"

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Stakeholder Perspectives

BigShoe, a German‑based charity founded during the 2006 World Cup, has grown into a global network of football stars, fans and partners. The organisation has worked with players such as Antonio Rudiger, Paul Pogba, Mesut Ozil and Oleksandr Zinchenko, all of whom have supported projects ranging from medical supplies to shelter and food.

Fiesser recalls that Saka's first contact was a random email in 2022, where he expressed a desire to help children in Nigeria. "He just really randomly wrote us an email," she says. "He asked if we could help together in Nigeria after seeing a project of another soccer player."

Impact and Future Plans

BigShoe's records show that more than 10,000 children worldwide have benefited from its initiatives. Saka's projects have included providing homes for earthquake victims in Morocco and Turkey, and ensuring that relief efforts include essential utilities such as electricity and water.

Looking ahead, Saka plans to expand his charity work to additional regions, focusing on sustainable healthcare solutions and disaster preparedness. The Ballon d'Or Socrates Award not only celebrates his past achievements but also highlights his ongoing commitment to making a tangible difference in the lives of vulnerable children around the globe.