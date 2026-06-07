Bukayo Saka Enjoys Downtime with Fiancée Ahead of England World Cup Duty Following Documentary Premiere

Arsenal and England star Bukayo Saka was spotted enjoying a bike ride with his fiancée Tolami Benson in Miami as he joined the England squad for final World Cup preparations. This comes after the premiere of his documentary 'Bukayo Saka: The Time Is Now' in New York, which offers an intimate look at his career, his resilience after missing a Euro 2020 penalty, and the support system behind his success, featuring messages from Thierry Henry. Saka arrived later to camp due to Arsenal's Champions League final loss but will be available for the upcoming warm-up against Costa Rica before England opens its 2026 World Cup campaign against Croatia.

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka enjoyed a spot of downtime with his fiancée Tolami Benson on Saturday, after flying to Miami to join his England teammates for their World Cup preparations.

The football star, 24, was seen on a bike ride in the sunshine with his bride-to-be, after a brief stop in New York to celebrate the premiere of his documentary. Saka has joined up with the England camp later than the rest of the squad after Arsenal's season came to a close with a heartbreaking loss in the Champions League final last week.

However, the right winger was pictured alongside Declan Rice, Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke heading to the Three Lions training base this weekend, after their extended time off. The four stars will now be available to play in Thomas Tuchel's squad for England's final pre-tournament warm-up match on Wednesday against Costa Rica. The Three Lions will then kick off their World Cup campaign against Croatia in Arlington, Texas, on June 17th.

On Wednesday, Bukayo was supported by his stunning WAG fiancée Tolami Benson at the premiere of his upcoming Disney+ documentary Bukayo Saka: The Time Is Now. Model and influencer Tolami, who has just unveiled her own collaboration with River Island, looked incredible in a plunging black dress with a selection of dazzling jewels. Bukayo, who popped the question to Tolami in November after five years of dating, matched his partner in a complementary black leather shirt.

The documentary has been unveiled less than two weeks after their respective win and loss and also comes ahead of the 2026 World Cup, with Bukayo having been named in the England squad with an expected prominent role. Directed by Emmy winner Robert Alexander, the film was announced by his new sponsor WhatsApp and has been produced in partnership with Bukayo and Modern Arts and will be released on Disney+ and air on Fox in America.

According to Variety, the film brings together two generations of Arsenal greats as Saka joins club legend Thierry Henry for what's billed as an unguarded look at what it takes to perform at the highest level. In it, they reflect on pressure, resilience, and the joy that first drew them to the game, with the conversation taking them back to Saka's childhood home in Ealing where it all began.

The documentary will also reveal Saka's private support system behind the public moments, including a WhatsApp message from Henry that shifted his perspective following the Euro 2020 championships, a pivotal point in his career when, at the age of just 19, he missed a penalty in the final against Italy. Speaking about the show, Bukayo said: This film has given me the chance to tell my story in a way I never have before.

People see the goals and the matches, but they don't see what it takes behind the scenes, and part of that is my support system, the WhatsApp messages from the people who were there long before any of this who have believed in me every step of the way. Last month was an emotional time for Bukayo and his team after they celebrated their Premier League victory, however were left with a bittersweet taste in their mouths after losing the Champions League final to Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday.

Tolami looked incredible at the bash as she showcased her eye-popping cleavage in a plunging dress with a cinched middle and a folded detail. Her partner meanwhile proved he is not only an ace on the football field but also in the fashion field as he sported his trendy leather look. Tolami has become known for her pitchside style, with many of her ensembles paying homage to her iconic partner and his team.

Throwing his support behind his teammate was Eberechi Eze and wife Naima Corbin, who were both clad in glamorous looks. After extended time off due to Arsenal's later finish to the season, Saka reunited with England captain Harry Kane at the Three Lions training base in Miami.

The documentary's focus on his support system resonates with recent personal moments, such as when Tolami marked celebrating the Premier League win by sharing a photo of her and Saka in the grounds with the caption 'Us against the world.

' Saka's journey, from the highs of a Premier League title to the lows of a Champions League final defeat, now sees him preparing for a World Cup where he is expected to play a leading role for England, all while his personal life with Tolami continues to be in the spotlight.





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