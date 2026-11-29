Minnesota-based Casey Webber had no food science background, no polished packaging and no roadmap for building a snack company. Here's how he built Heavenly Hunks.

"I remember thinking buying a 50-pound bag of oatmeal in Shakopee was the biggest deal in the world," Webber shared about the early days of the business.

"Today, we buy more than 10 million pounds a year. ", but turning it into something that could be packaged, shipped and sold at scale was a different kind of challenge. CEO SUNDAY: FROM COLLEGE GAMBLE TO NATIONAL CHAIN, SWEETGREEN BOSS SAYS THE 'AMERICAN DREAM IS ALIVE AND WELL' In the early days of the business, Webber learned as he went. Keeping the cookies fresh on their journey from production to store shelves required refining both the recipe and packaging.

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As production grew, Webber spent five years showing up at the co-packer at 4 a.m. to ensure everything met his standards.