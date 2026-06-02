Building the Absolute Universe: The Crucial Miniseries That Set the Stage for DC's New Reality

DC's Absolute Universe has captivated fans, but its foundation was laid in two miniseries that many initially dismissed. This article explores how Darkseid's twisted Earth and the struggle for the Great Darkness led to the creation of a bold new DC reality.

DC Comics has been having an amazing time in 2025 and 2026, and the Absolute line of comics sits at the heart of its success.

But this new universe, a twisted Earth under the control of Darkseid where heroes are oppressed by the worst villains imaginable, did not emerge from nothing. Its genesis lies in two miniseries that many fans initially criticized but are now recognized as essential building blocks: the Dawn of DC conclusion and the subsequent story that set the stage for the Absolute Universe.

The first of these miniseries focused on a coterie of lower-level heroes, including Barry Allen, Superman of Earth-23, Flashpoint Batman, Agent Cameron Chase, Alan Scott and his children Jade and Obsidian, and the resurrected Roy Harper. This story had two main plots: Darkseid attempting to create his own partition of universes to summon the power of the Great Darkness, and the heroes unraveling the DEO's plans for the heroic community in relation to Darkseid.

Though often compared to a condensed version of a larger event, the miniseries is well-paced and exciting, with strong character work and an intriguing plot. It also features the best Psycho-Pirate costume ever, a detail important to fans of that obscure villain.

However, this was only the beginning. The second miniseries continued the narrative as the heroes tried to stop Darkseid's plans. The situation became more complex when Earth-23 Superman and Doctor Multiverse learned that Darkseid was actually on their side to an extent: he wanted the Great Darkness so a mysterious other enemy would not get it.

This effort failed when Pariah, a character from the classic Crisis on Infinite Earths, was revealed to be the one controlling the Great Darkness, ensnaring Darkseid in his web and setting the stage for the death of the Justice League in the following event. These two miniseries came at a time when faith in DC was at its lowest ebb.

The Infinite Frontier publishing initiative was light on non-Batman content, with few ongoing series beyond Bat-related titles and many forgettable miniseries. Most fans were unhappy, and these two books bore the brunt of that criticism.

However, they were crucial building blocks for what followed. The blank Earth that Darkseid transformed into the Absolute Earth plays a central role, and it is clear that his plan in these books was part of the larger scheme that would come to fruition in Absolute Batman #1. Co-writer Joshua Williamson wrote both miniseries, and reading them today reveals how important they were, making their stories even better in retrospect.

The Absolute Universe would not exist without these foundational tales, and fans who dismissed them should reconsider their place in DC's evolving mythology





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