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Building suddenly collapses in Illinois, sending people running for cover

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Building suddenly collapses in Illinois, sending people running for cover
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Three people were injured when a building partially collapsed in Aurora, Illinois, sending bricks crashing onto the street below.

A building collapse in Aurora, Illinois, was captured on video Wednesday, sending people on nearby streets running for cover. Aurora police said three people were injured when the building’s brick exterior crumbled onto the road below.

The injuries were considered minor. RELATED STORY | 2 children, 6 adults killed in Brooklyn building collapse Following the collapse, firefighters conducted a controlled demolition of unstable portions of the building to prevent additional injuries. Police have not said what caused the collapse.

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“Initial security camera video suggests that the building’s roof collapsed, causing the scaffolding and portions of the building to also come down,” police said. Several roads in the city’s downtown will remain closed as cleanup efforts continue. RELATED STORY | A deadly collapse at a Florida condo happened slowly over several weeks, probe finds The Aurora building collapse came just hours after a building collapsed in New York City, killing eight people, including two children. Officials have not said what caused that collapse.

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Debris plummets into street after building collapse in Aurora, drivers urged to avoid area

A partial building collapse in Aurora sent debris plummeting into a street and fully shut down an intersection on Wednesday night.

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