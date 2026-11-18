The Department of Buildings has ordered the demolition of 1323 Flatbush Avenue after the Nov. 11 collapse at 1321 Flatbush Avenue left it structurally compromised and contaminated with asbestos. Displaced tenants cannot retrieve belongings, and the community continues to mourn the eight victims.

The Brooklyn building next door to the one that collapsed and killed eight people last week will be demolished after city officials determined the heavily damaged structure is no longer safe.

The Department of Buildings announced Wednesday that a multi-agency investigation found 1323 Flatbush Avenue severely compromised and ordered it torn down. The collapse at 1321 Flatbush Avenue on Nov. 11 killed eight people and injured 18 others. The tragedy left the neighboring building unstable, and it has deteriorated faster due to weather exposure. The inside has been exposed to the elements for a week.

Also read NYPD ESU Rescues Pregnant Woman and Seven Victims from Deadly Brooklyn Building Collapse in Flatbush

Buildings Commissioner Ahmed Tigani said allowing workers into the building to do necessary heavy-duty shoring would put them at risk. He said the controlled safe demolition of the building is the only available option given its dangerous condition. A fenced-off collapse zone was put in place as the building continued to deteriorate.

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Displaced tenants staying in hotels provided by the city Housing Preservation and Development and the American Red Cross through late November will not be allowed back inside to gather their belongings. The DOB cited compromised structural integrity and heavy asbestos contamination. Vacate orders for other neighboring buildings, including 1325 and 1327 Flatbush Avenue, remain in place. The building at 1325 Flatbush Avenue will have shoring installed prior to the demolition of the building next door.

Inspection Approved Deep Excavation

Deep excavation plans were greenlit in March by city inspectors at a neighboring site, which many fear may have triggered the fatal collapse. The DOB signed off on plans to dig out the lot at 2625 Bedford Avenue, where a developer was slated to construct a three-story, 25,000-square-foot mixed-use building.

Records obtained by The Post outline sophisticated bracing along parts of the lot, including the backyard of 1321 Flatbush Avenue, but it completely lacked heavy-duty reinforcements directly alongside the building structure itself. An inspection report filed with the city by the developers own contractors flagged visible cracking along the north facade of 1321 Flatbush Avenue, describing the structure as severely compromised. That same month, city officials halted the construction.

As the building faces demolition, the community gathered Wednesday night to mourn the victims killed a week ago. That week has been filled with uncertainty for displaced families trying to rebuild their lives. That includes the family of 7-year-old Pablo Velez, who was released from Maimonides Hospital after a week of intensive care to treat severe head injuries he suffered. Video showed the moment the walls of the apartment he lived in with his family came crashing down.

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Community Mourns Collapse Victims

Pablo was heard screaming as he ran to his mother in another room, with his 2-year-old brother Joseph on the living room floor. Joseph miraculously survived with just a couple of scratches and was quickly scooped up by a construction worker. He could have died from that, and the fact that the EMS on scene scooped him up and got him to our attention right away is extremely helpful, said Nakesha King, a trauma surgeon at Maimonides Hospital.

The boys father, Anderson Velez, an immigrant from Colombia, said the family had just moved into the apartment 10 days before the collapse after spending a year searching for a place they could afford. Anderson told NBC New York in Spanish that his sons were excited to finally have a place of their own. For now, the family is in a hotel room provided by the Red Cross.

While grateful for the roof over their heads, the father said the cramped hotel room is not an adequate place for his shaken family. Anderson said his 7-year-old son was so traumatized he is afraid of moving into another walkup apartment.

Meanwhile, organizations like World Central Kitchen have been helping displaced families by serving 1,000 hot meals prepared by three local restaurants who needed the extra boost in business. We have had members of the community come volunteer to serve the first responders to their impacted neighbors. And getting to see that happen is really what World Central Kitchen is all about, said Mae Bippart Butler, who works for the not-for-profit group.