A design engineer and founder explains how he replaced manual context-switching between product dashboards by building Model Context Protocol servers for his platforms Spellcast and Lunary, allowing Claude AI to call APIs directly and manage products through a single interface.

Design engineer, AI product engineer and founder of Lunar Computing. I build products and write about the decisions underneath them. Design engineer, AI product engineer and founder of Lunar Computing.

I build products and write about the decisions underneath them. Design engineer, AI product engineer and founder of Lunar Computing. I build products and write about the decisions underneath them. I used to manage my products through dashboards.

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Check analytics here, schedule posts there, pull metrics from another tab. Constant context-switching. Not through some hacked-together integration: through MCP servers I built for my own products. Model Context Protocol is the standard Anthropic published for giving AI assistants structured access to external tools.

I built servers for both Spellcast and Lunary. Here's how, and why it changed everything. MCP is a protocol that lets you define a set of "tools", which are functions with typed inputs and outputs that Claude can call during a conversation. Instead of copy-pasting data into a chat window, Claude calls your API directly and works with the live result.

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The architecture: your MCP server exposes tools over stdio . Claude Code discovers them and can call them when relevant. You write the server once; it works in any MCP-compatible client. Spellcast is my social scheduling platform.

The MCP server exposes the full API as typed tools: server.addTool.optional, status: z.enum.optional, limit: z.number.default, }), execute: async => { const posts=await db.query.posts.findMany, limit, }); return posts; }, });The practical workflow: I describe what I want, and Claude calls the tools.

"Optimize the hooks on my scheduled tweets" becomes Claude reading every post, identifying weak openers, and rewriting them in batches. Lunary is my astrology platform.

The MCP exposes product analytics and content tools: server.addTool, execute: async => { const metrics=await getProductMetrics; return metrics; }, });npm install @modelcontextprotocol/sdk zod import { McpServer } from '@modelcontextprotocol/sdk/server/mcp.js'; import { StdioServerTransport } from '@modelcontextprotocol/sdk/server/stdio.js'; import { z } from 'zod'; const server=new McpServer; server.tool=> { const stats=await fetchMyProductStats; return { content: }; } ); const transport=new StdioServerTransport; await server.connect;{ "mcpServers": { "my-product": { "command": "node", "args": } } }The power isn't just convenience.

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Claude can operate across your entire product context in a single conversation: read your analytics, read your content queue, read your brand voice, and produce work that's coherent across all of them without you manually bridging the gap. More importantly, it removes the friction that stops small tasks from getting done. If checking metrics requires three tabs and a copy-paste, you do it less. If it's one sentence, you do it constantly and catch things early.

Design engineer, AI product engineer and founder of Lunar Computing. I build products and write about the decisions underneath them.