Building Collapse in Philippines Traps Multiple People

A nine-story hotel in Angeles City, Philippines collapsed during construction, trapping multiple people beneath the rubble. Rescuers are searching for survivors with the help of a K-9 dog. At least 23 people have been confirmed dead in a separate incident in southwest Pakistan, and a chemical tank in Southern California has a crack that could lower the risk of explosion. Asian shares are mostly rising, and oil prices are falling after US President Trump announced that peace talks with Iran are proceeding. A viral phenomenon in Argentina is causing young people to identify themselves as animals, and a beloved dog statue in New York is under threat from vandals.

A woman walks beside a collapsed building where multiple people are believed to be trapped in Angeles city in Pampanga province, north of Manila Monday, May 25, 2026.

(AP Photo/Aaron Favila)Rescuers searched the rubble Monday of a nine-story hotel that collapsed while being construction in a northern Philippine city. The building collapsed before dawn on Sunday in Angeles City in Pampanga Province. A dog stands beside a damaged pick-up truck at the ruins of a collapsed building where multiple people are believed to be trapped in Angeles city in Pampanga province, north of Manila, Philippines, Monday, May 25, 2026.

(AP Photo/Aaron Favila) A dog stands beside a damaged pick-up truck at the ruins of a collapsed building where multiple people are believed to be trapped in Angeles city in Pampanga province, north of Manila, Philippines, Monday, May 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)Rescuers and a K-9 dog join search operations of a collapsed building where multiple people are believed to be trapped in Angeles city in Pampanga province, north of Manila, Philippines, Monday, May 25, 2026.

(AP Photo/Aaron Favila) Rescuers and a K-9 dog join search operations of a collapsed building where multiple people are believed to be trapped in Angeles city in Pampanga province, north of Manila, Philippines, Monday, May 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)Workers carry items which they recovered from a damaged structure after a building collapsed where multiple people are believed to be trapped in Angeles city in Pampanga province, north of Manila Monday, May 25, 2026.

(AP Photo/Aaron Favila) Workers carry items which they recovered from a damaged structure after a building collapsed where multiple people are believed to be trapped in Angeles city in Pampanga province, north of Manila Monday, May 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)Rescuers continue search operations at a collapsed building where multiple people are believed to be trapped in Angeles city in Pampanga province, north of Manila Monday, May 25, 2026.

(AP Photo/Aaron Favila) Rescuers continue search operations at a collapsed building where multiple people are believed to be trapped in Angeles city in Pampanga province, north of Manila Monday, May 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)A rescuer stands on a collapsed building as search operations continue where multiple people are believed to be trapped in Angeles city in Pampanga province, north of Manila, Philippines, Monday, May 25, 202





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