Building Collapse in Brooklyn Kills Two, Injures 19 Including Seven Children

A three-storey residential building collapsed into a construction site at 1321 Flatbush Avenue, killing two people and injuring 17 others, including seven children, in Brooklyn.

At least two people have died and 17 others were injured after a three-storey residential building collapsed into an adjacent construction site in Brooklyn, New York, municipal officials confirmed. The structural failure occurred at approximately 4.01 pm local time at 1321 Flatbush Avenue, triggering a major emergency services response.

Official Statement on Casualties and Rescue Status

New York City Fire Department (FDNY) Fire Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore told reporters that multiple occupants inside the residential property and workers at the neighbouring construction site were trapped beneath rubble following the collapse. She stated, we have 19 patients. Sadly, we have two that are deceased, four that are critical, 12 that are stable, and we also have one firefighter with minor injuries. Of those 19, seven are children.

Also read 1 dead, at least 10 injured after Brooklyn building collapse; 1 still trapped

Emergency Response and Search Operations

TV images showed dozens of emergency vehicles swarming around the scene, with firefighters reportedly using chainsaws and search dogs to help find survivors. Emergency personnel continued intensive search-and-rescue operations across the scene into Wednesday evening, whilst officials stated they had yet to determine precisely how many individuals remained unaccounted for within the collapse zone.

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Building Inspectors Assess Structural Safety

The city's Department of Buildings said its inspectors were on the scene assisting with recovery operations and conducting structural stability inspections of nearby buildings. The agency is working to ensure that the surrounding area remains secure for first responders and residents as the investigation into the cause of the collapse continues.

Long-Term Impact on Brooklyn Community

This incident has caused significant disruption to the local community in Brooklyn, with residents expressing concern over the safety of older residential buildings in the area. The FDNY and other agencies are coordinating to provide support for the families affected by the tragedy, including those who lost loved ones or were seriously injured in the collapse.