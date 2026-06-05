Build-A-Bear’s Playful Summer Collection Is Bringing All the Vacay Vibes with New Mini Plushies & Bag Charms

It’s time to pack our furry friend’s bags!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There are just certain things that you should never outgrow, regardless of how old you get.

For this shopping writer, it’s brand ever since I walked into a store when I was eight years old. Now 20 years later, I’m downright ecstatic to be tasked with writing about it. While kids are sure to love the new, that’ll help you set the tone for a fun summer. As an OG fan, it’s so refreshing to see Build-A-Bear expand its range beyond just traditional teddies .

This collection is really taking plush toys out of the box, featuring unique creatures styled in the latest warm-weather trends, which has always been the best part. With this latest collection, some of our new friends arrive in style while others are either too small or too big for clothes.

It’s no surprise that Build-A-Bear would expand its with tinier versions of our fave animals, but to take the summer up a notch, it dropped a whole new range of plushies. Allow us to introduce you to — a fun new twist on furry friends that’ll enhance any plushie squad. In it, you’ll find sweet and cuddly options like an adorable Trust me, this is one collection every child will enjoy.

Below, take a closer look at some of our favorites for a wholesome I don’t know about you, but we’ve been waiting for the warm sunshine for a long time this year. Since it’s finally here, Build-A-Bear is treating us to this adorable is giving total summer vibes with a beach ball shell. While these are super fun, they are too big for the clothes— but they’re still a vibe.

, this little guy is an adorable octopus that has a sand pail for a head — such a summer staple. is very reminiscent of another classic bird on a cereal box we all know and love, but it comes dressed in a floral one-piece swimsuit with a little flamingo pool floaty. Not to mention, there’s a mini version of it too! , which is a bright blue apex predator, but he’s anything but scary.

With a sweet smile on his face, he arrives dressed in blue swim trunks, a white tank, and a neon green life vest, because safety first, guys! I Finally Caved on the Stokke YOYO Stroller & It Has Everything to Do With The New Italian Riviera Print





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