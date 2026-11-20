Brisbane musician Jordan Brunoli, bass player for indie rock trio Bugs, has passed away at age 31 following a public battle with stage 4 colorectal cancer diagnosed in 2025.

Jordan Brunoli, the bassist for the Brisbane -based indie rock trio Bugs, has died at the age of 31 following a prolonged and public battle with cancer. His passing was confirmed on Wednesday night, November 18, bringing an end to a life defined by musical talent and fierce advocacy for health awareness. Brunoli had been diagnosed with stage 4 colorectal cancer in 2025, a timeline that frames his final year as a dedicated campaigner for young people facing terminal diagnoses.

His death marks the loss of a central figure in the Australian independent music scene, celebrated for his instrumental contributions and emotional resonance with fans. Brunoli used his platform on triple j’s Hack program to share updates on his health status, discussing his outlook as a young person confronting a terminal illness. He encouraged other Australians to prioritize their physical well-being, emphasizing the importance of early detection and proactive health management during his interviews.

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Brunoli’s musical legacy with Bugs continues to resonate strongly within the industry, particularly through their 2020 cover of Mallrat’s “Charlie.” This track achieved significant recognition by breaking into the triple j Hottest 100 the following year at number 91. Its enduring popularity was further cemented when the song landed at number 25 in the 2023 Hottest 100 Like A Versions of all time poll, showcasing the lasting impact of his songwriting and bass work.

Commercial success also characterized Brunoli’s career, with the album containing his primary work crashing the top 10 of the ARIA Top 20 Vinyl Albums Chart. The record peaked at number 4, underscoring the enduring appeal of his musical output and his role in the vibrant Brisbane music community. This chart performance highlights not only the quality of his artistry but also the deep connection he maintained with his audience through his instrumental contributions.

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The local music community rallied around Brunoli to support his battle, culminating in a fundraiser presented by Bugs at The Tivoli last October. The event featured performances from a wide array of Brisbane’s brightest artists, including Dear Seattle, Beddy Rays, Sly Withers, Hope D, The Buoys, TOWNS, and RAAVE TAPES. This collective effort, titled Saving A Bug’s Life, highlighted the deep respect Brunoli held within the industry and the widespread impact of his illness.

Brunoli’s dedication to his craft was unwavering, even as his health declined. He described music as his primary form of therapy, emphasizing that playing with his bandmates Connor Brooker and Brock Weston was essential to his emotional stability. He famously told Hack in 2025 that he would continue playing unless physically prevented by severe injury, stating he would have to break his arms and peel his skin off before stopping.

Triple j paid tribute to the late artist, acknowledging his role in inspiring young Australians to advocate for their health. The trade body noted that he heard back from fans who had been diagnosed early enough to be treated, a testament to the real-world impact of his advocacy. This feedback loop demonstrated how his personal struggle translated into tangible benefits for others navigating similar health challenges.

Brunoli is survived by his wife George, whom he married earlier this year, adding a layer of personal joy to his final months. In his most recent interview with Hack, which aired in August, he expressed profound gratitude for the support system that kept him grounded during his illness. He specifically thanked Brock, Connor, and his partner G for their daily presence, remarking that without them, he would not feel as comfortable as he did.

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He affirmed his deep connection to his partner, stating that they were meant to be and always would be. This sentiment provided a poignant closing chapter to a life lived with integrity and passion. Brunoli’s story serves as an inspiring example of resilience, combining artistic excellence with a selfless commitment to helping others face adversity with courage and honesty.