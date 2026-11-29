Hulu cancels the Buffy reboot while Sarah Michelle Gellar blames executive conflict. A new novel by Taylor Hartley explores an alternate timeline where Buffy becomes a vampire.

Hulu has officially canceled the planned relaunch of the iconic television series Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Despite previous reports suggesting the streaming service might still pursue a reboot or revival project, executive support appears to have completely evaporated. The cancellation marks the end of a specific development deal that had generated significant anticipation among the dedicated fanbase.

Executive Conflict Blamed for Cancellation

Sarah Michelle Gellar, the original star who portrayed the title character, publicly attributed the failure of the project to a single executive. Speaking to People Magazine, she stated that a key figure on the show was not only unfamiliar with the original series but also actively boasted about never having watched the entire run. This executive explicitly reminded the creative team that the show was not for him, creating an insurmountable barrier to production. Gellar expressed devastation over the outcome, noting her reluctance to face similar professional disappointment again given her famous hesitation to return to the role.

Also read BBC Launches The Reluctant Vampire as Spiritual Successor to What We Do in the Shadows

Disney Approaches Writers for New Narrative

While the television project is dead, the intellectual property is not resting. Disney has approached several writers with a concept for a new narrative vehicle. Taylor Hartley, the author of a newly announced book, revealed that the studio pitched an idea centering on a specific hypothetical scenario. Hartley explains that a spell goes awry, resulting in the main protagonist turning into a vampire. This premise requires the remaining characters, known as the Scoobies, to operate within a very small window of time to reverse the transformation before the protagonist loses her soul completely.

Novel Explores Darker Supernatural Themes

Taylor Hartley is penning the new novel, titled Buffy the Vampire, with a scheduled release next year. The story is designed to function as an unaired episode during the third season of the original series, maintaining strict adherence to established canon. Hartley notes that the narrative will feature both Angel and Spike. The character Spike plays a pivotal role in the plot, assisting in managing the protagonist's new darkness. This aligns with Hartley's known affinity for the dynamic between these two characters within the broader franchise lore.

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Challenge to Watchers Council Dogma

The new book raises disturbing questions about the nature of vampires that the television series carefully avoided addressing. Hartley suggests the story will explore whether vampires are truly soulless as the Watchers Council claims. Several characters in the original show retained core personality traits after turning, such as Spike being unable to harm his mother. Willow's vampire doppelganger also retained elements of her original self, hinting that humanity might be submerged rather than destroyed.

Implications for the Slayer Mythology

If vampires retain their humanity, the moral implications for every Slayer become complex and troubling. It suggests that slaying vampires is effectively murder of people who have been twisted into their worst versions. The Watchers Council would likely hide this truth to spare Slayers the crushing guilt of killing loved ones. The protagonist is portrayed as someone who does not fit the status quo and questions the isolationist approach forced by the Council. This thematic depth offers a fresh perspective on the supernatural conflicts that defined the original era.