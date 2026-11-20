New official novel Buffy the Vampire by Taylor Hartley releases July 20 2027. Buffy Summers becomes a vampire to fix the Hellmouth in this canon story.

Buffys return to print media arrives with a radical premise in a new official novel. Taylor Hartley writes Buffy the Vampire set during the early part of season 3. The book releases on July 20 2027 through publisher Random House. Buffy Summers becomes a vampire to seal a crack in the Hellmouth. This decision creates a unique state where she holds human Slayer and demon blood.

New Slayer Transforms via Willow Spell

Willow Rosenberg casts a powerful spell that transforms Buffy Summers into a vampire. Buffy undertakes this dangerous act to fix a mysterious crack in the Hellmouth. The spell makes her the first being to possess blood from a human Slayer and a demon simultaneously. The transformation proves difficult to reverse as the story progresses. Buffy struggles as her soul begins to slip away from its anchor.

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Canonical Timeline and Returning Characters

The narrative features point of view chapters from Buffy Summers Willow Rosenberg and Cordelia Chase. Rupert Giles and Daniel Oz Osbourne also appear in the story. Buffy faces threats from Spike and Drusilla during this critical period. The book addresses the ongoing tension of Angel potentially turning evil again. Spike returns to create a conflict between Buffy and her former lover Angel.

Official Novel vs Streaming Plans

This publication follows the cancellation of Hulu's Buffy the Vampire Slayer New Sunnydale series. Sarah Michelle Gellar was expected to reprise her role as executive producer. Academy Award winner Chloe Zhao directed a pilot script by Nora and Lilla Zuckerman. Ryan Kiera Armstrong played the new Slayer in the unproduced pilot episode. Hulu ultimately decided not to move forward with the series production.

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Fandom Impact and Publishing Strategy

Taylor Hartley describes the work as an official OG Scooby Gang Buffy book. The author views the project as a feminist romp and love letter to the series. Random House operates as a subsidiary of Disney and manages the publishing rights. A Buffy the Vampire Slayer comics series from Dynamite Entertainment also arrives in 2027. Readers familiar with the show know the spell effects are not permanent in canon.

Fan Reactions to Vampire Transformation

The concept of the hero becoming the demon she hunts excites the franchise community. The narrative explores the consequences of losing humanity while retaining her Slayer abilities. Cordelia Chase serves as a crucial perspective given her status before season 3 ends. Her presence grounds the story before her move to the Angel spinoff series. The release date of July 20 2027 marks a major event for longtime followers.