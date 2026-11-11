Buffy the Vampire Slayer Comic Returns in March 2027 With Spike, Tara and Faith

Dynamite Entertainment will publish Buffy the Vampire Slayer #1 in March 2027, with Spike, Dawn, Tara, Faith and Anya confirmed as returning characters.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is heading back to comics, with Dynamite Entertainment set to publish Buffy the Vampire Slayer #1 in March 2027. The bumper-sized issue will launch a new narrative across a Buffy the Vampire Slayer series and a new Angel series, both written by Kelly Thompson, with Stephen Byrne on art for the Buffy title and Giulia Giacomino on art for the Angel title.

Thompson is an Eisner-winning writer known for Absolute Wonder Woman and Black Widow, and Byrne is known for his work on Wonder Twins. The Buffy issue also features colors by Lee Loughridge and lettering by Jeff Eckleberry. The announcement follows a press release from Dynamite and recent interviews with Thompson, which confirmed that several fan-favorite characters will return.

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Which Scooby Gang Members Are Confirmed for the Comic

Spike, Dawn, Tara, Faith and Anya have been confirmed as members of the Scooby Gang in character designs shared by Dynamite. Preview art also confirms Angel's Fred, while Thompson has ruled out Oz for the time being.

Dynamite also promises the comics debut of a beloved Buffy fan-favorite character, who is currently represented only by a silhouette on the cover art shared so far. The publisher's summary describes the story as a vision of Buffy the Vampire Slayer that readers have to read to believe, centered on the love and devotion Buffy inspired when she gave her life to save the world.

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Speaking to AIPT, Thompson said she is not pinning down the timeline. She pointed to sketches showing Fred and Dawn as evidence that the comic must start at least at a certain point in the show's chronology, and described the situation as a terrific non-answer.

How the Comic Timeline Fits the TV Series

The comic's timeline is the central open question, because the comics show Tara alive and Xander with both eyes. Fans are asking where the new storyline sits relative to the TV series, since that placement determines which version of each character appears.

The timeline matters most for Spike, who only gains a soul late in season 6 of the original show, a change that significantly alters his outlook and motives. The first issue's summary references Buffy's death, leading fans to speculate that the comics will pick up after season 5, although that would mean most of the TV version of Angel would not be canon.

Thompson has said that Buffy the Vampire Slayer #1 will act as an atom bomb for the characters. She suggested the comic will likely begin at a certain point in the TV timeline but will not necessarily fill the gap between that point and future seasons, and will likely chart its own course in ongoing continuity.

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Tara Characterization and What Comes Next

Tara's characterization is one area where the new comics may differ from the show. Thompson said that, because of the groundbreaking nature of the Willow and Tara relationship at the time, Tara was not given the same compelling flaws as other characters, something the comics can address.

Thompson also warned readers not to expect 'The Tara Show', saying Tara is a supporting character at best in this first arc. She said the story must build toward the big reveals in issue #1, which is why the early issues are structured the way they are.

The new Buffy and Angel series are expected to be a major return for the franchise, and their independence from canon may lead to character regression in some places and evolution in others. Fans will see how these characters change when Buffy the Vampire Slayer returns in 2027, beginning with the March 2027 release of issue #1 from Dynamite Entertainment.