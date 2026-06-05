Buffs rebuilt, reloaded on defense after disappointing 2025 season

There’s been a total reset on Colorado’s defense this offseason, including new coordinator Chris Marve, several new assistant coaches and a host of new players.

Utah, Arizona and Arizona State all shredded the Buffs’ defense en route to dominating victories. Colorado defensive coordinator Chris Marve talks to players during football practice on April 9, 2026, at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado.

Overall, the Buffs ranked 13th in the Big 12 in points allowed and last in yards allowed . Nationally, CU was 135th out of 136 FBS teams in rushing defense, giving up 222.5 yards per game on the ground. The good news? There’s been a total reset on defense this offseason, including new coordinator Chris Marve, several new assistant coaches and a host of new players.

Of the 44 players on the defensive roster, just eight were with the Buffs last year and three of those are walk-ons who didn’t play much. Led by Marve and 29 transfers, the Buffs are hoping to be a much better unit this year, with Marve setting the tone in the spring.

“We’ve made it crystal clear who we want to be and how we want to do things,” he said. “We want to be violent and aggressive. We’ve defined and gave visible examples of what being violent and aggressive looks like. We want to play extremely fast.

So, that’s on the players to be aggressive to the ball, but also on the coaches, specifically me, in terms of making sure we don’t call things or do things that slow them down. We have to play smart, can’t beat yourself.

” As Marve looks to establish those standards, here’s a position-by-position look at the defense and special teams:Malachi Brown, 6-foot-3, 315 pounds, Jr.; Ezra Christensen, 6-2, 280, Sr.; Santana Hopper, 6-2, 265, Sr.; Dylan Manuel, 6-1, 300, Jr.; Josiah Manu, 6-5, 295, Fr. ; Tyler Moore, 6-0, 290, Jr.; Sedrick Smith, 6-4, 320, Jr.; Samu Taumanupepe, 6-3, 375, Jr.; Quency Wiggins, 6-5, 255, Sr.The only player in this room who was with the Buffs last year is Wiggins, who was a defensive end in 2025.

He has since bulked up to move inside and could be a key player on the line. Hopper was first-team all-conference at his previous two schools and had a great spring for the Buffs. Manuel had a good year at App State a year ago and played well in spring. Moore, Smith and Taumanupepe are all aiming for key roles after playing as backups in previous stops.

Brown was a late addition from the junior college ranks and brings size and experience. Manu, a Thompson Valley High School graduate, was brought in as an offensive lineman but moved to defense in the spring. He could be counted on for depth.

Christensen was first-team All-Conference USA last year at New Mexico State and has the potential to be a starter for the Buffs, but as a former JUCO player he needs a court ruling to gain an extra year of eligibility, so his status is unclear. Toby Anene, 6-4, 260, Sr.; Immanuel Ezeogu, 6-1, 239, So. ; Sam Gadie, 6-3, 235, Jr.; Balansama Kamara, 6-3, 257, Sr.; Lamont Lester Jr., 6-2, 230, So.

; Domata Peko Jr., 6-4, 235, Jr.; Kylan Salter, 6-2, 230, Jr.; Yamil Talib, 6-2, 240, So. ; Vili Taufatofua, 6-3, 259, Sr.There is plenty of talent here, which should allow the Buffs to improve upon their 13 sacks from a year ago . Anene, Kamara, Lester and Taufatofua all earned all-conference recognition last year at previous schools and they played well in spring.

Salter, the lone returner from last year, moved from inside linebacker and made some plays in the spring game. Peko Jr. missed the spring with injury but has good potential to help. Gadie, who is a summer addition, Ezeogu and Talib provide good depth. Rodney Colton Jr., 6-1, 225, Fr.

; Carson Crawford, 6-4, 220, Fr. ; Colby Johnson, 6-2, 195, Fr. ; Gideon Lampron, 6-0, 220, Sr.; Liona Lefau, 6-1, 227, Sr.; Tyler Martinez, 6-2, 225, Sr.This was a major weakness for the Buffs a year ago, but they believe it’s a strength now, with Lampron, Lefau and Martinez forming perhaps the best trio of inside linebackers CU’s had under head coach Deion Sanders. All of them were highly productive full-time starters and leaders at previous schools.

Colton, Crawford and Johnson are all talented, but they are true freshmen. They’ll be counted on to get up to speed in a hurry in case they are called upon. Preston Ashley, 5-11, 185, Fr. ; Boo Carter, 5-11, 200, Jr.; Justin Eaglin, 6-0, 177, Sr.; Emory Floyd, 6-1, 195, Sr.; RJ Johnson, 6-2, 185, Jr.; Paul Omodia, 6-2, 198, Jr.; Donavan Stephens, 5-10, 170, R-Fr.

; Jason Stokes, 6-2, 184, So. ; Cree Thomas, 6-1, 190, R-Fr. ; Makari Vickers, 6-1, 190, Jr.; Maurice Williams, 5-11, 170, Fr. Late in spring, Sanders said Thomas, a transfer from Notre Dame, had emerged as the top corner in the room.

At the time, the Buffs were utilizing Carter in more of a nickel role, but that might change, as he could be a starter at corner. Carter and Thomas could form a talented duo in the starting spots. Eaglin and Floyd were All-Sun Belt players last year, while Johnson and Vickers both started games for the Buffs. They’ll all compete for playing time.

Ashley, who could play nickel, and Williams are among CU’s better freshmen on the roster and both could play key roles. Omodia, Stephens and Stokes are talented players that add depth. Braylon Edwards, 5-11, 180, Fr. ; Ben Finneseth, 6-2, 205, Sr.; Randon Fontenette, 6-2, 220, Sr.; Naeten Mitchell, 5-10, 175, Jr.; Jaydan Hardy, 5-10, 180, Jr.; Jah Jay Boyd, 5-11, 173, So.

As long as this group stays healthy, it could have a major impact on the Buffs’ season. Mitchell, who was all-conference at New Mexico State last year, is in the mold of former CU star Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig and could be a big-time playmaker. Fontenette was a two-year starter and captain at Vanderbilt, and Finneseth is an experienced starter at CU who is one of the team’s best leaders.

Hardy and Boyd both came from winning programs and they’ll bring good depth, while Edwards is one of the best young players on the team. Elliott Arnold, 5-10, 165, R-Fr. ; Aiden DeCorte, 6-1, 300, So. ; Daniel Gerlach, 6-0, 160, Jr.; Luke Whiting, 6-4, 225, So.

; Trey Young, 5-11, 210, So. Greaves returns after a solid season last year as the Buffs’ punter. He’s also a team leader. With Alejandro Mata graduating, the Buffs will have a new placekicker for the first time since 2022.

Arnold, who displayed a powerful leg in high school, will have that job going into the season and the Buffs are confident in him. McCormick was brought in as a kickoff specialist, while Gerlach is a capable backup at punter and kicker. DeCorte, Whiting and Young are battling for long-snapper duties.





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