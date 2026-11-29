Amid speculation over his future, Colorado's Coach Prime and his team made a statement with a 47-28 win over UCF.

BOULDER, Colo. — Deion Sanders was all embraces after the game — a coach here, a player there — before sauntering off the field at Folsom Field for what he hopes is not the final time.

Amid speculation over his future, the Colorado coach and his team made quite a statement with a 47-28 win over UCF on a blustery Saturday afternoon. It was just how he envisioned his squad playing all season — 306 yards rushing, a turnover-forcing defense — but never consistently got there. Sanders knows what needs to be fixed. He knows what lies ahead.

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Above all, he wants to be the one to get it back on track following a third losing season in four years at the helm in Boulder.