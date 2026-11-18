Buffalo Trace Antique Collection 2022 features a 12-year-old Thomas H. Handy. Master Distiller Harlen Wheatley reveals aging details, tasting notes, and pricing for all six limited releases.

The 2022 Buffalo Trace Antique Collection has officially been unveiled, marking a significant evolution for this highly coveted annual release. Master Distiller Harlen Wheatley announced a major change to the lineup, specifically doubling the minimum age of Thomas H. Handy to 12 years old. This 20th-anniversary edition of the rye whiskey now matures for a minimum of 12 years, a substantial increase from the previous bottling age.

Thomas H. Handy Milestone and Aging Process

Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Rye is the focal point of this year's release, celebrating two decades since its introduction. The 2022 expression is bottled at 130 proof after aging for 12 years and six months. Harlen Wheatley explained that this extended maturation allows the distillery to reveal new dimensions of the whiskey while preserving its bold rye character. The distillery states that this decision honors the patience and craftsmanship required to produce such a complex spirit. Evaporation losses were reported at just over 50 percent during this intense Kentucky warehouse aging period.

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Stakeholder Positions and Distillery Philosophy

Buffalo Trace Distillery positions the Antique Collection as a tribute to the brands and people that built the facility. Master Distiller Harlen Wheatley emphasized that the collection shares whiskeys reflecting the heritage of the distillery. The lineup began in 2000 with three expressions and expanded to six members with the addition of a sixth whiskey last year. Wheatley noted that composing future releases from barrels aged a minimum of 12 years highlights the evolution of the brand. This strategic move aims to balance traditional bold rye profiles with newer, richer flavor notes developed through longer maturation.

Real-World Impact on Limited Edition Releases

The release impacts consumers through slightly adjusted retail pricing and limited availability. The suggested retail price has increased from $150 to $155 for each bottle in the collection. This financial shift reflects the increased cost of aging and storage over longer periods. Collectors and enthusiasts note that the high evaporation rates, known as the angel's share, significantly reduce the final yield of each expression. The 2022 edition continues to be a sought-after item for whiskey investors and connoisseurs globally.

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Eagle Rare 17 Tasting Profile and Notes

Eagle Rare 17 takes the top position in the ranking of this year's lineup. This bourbon is aged for 15 years and bottled at 130.9 proof. The tasting notes include coffee beans, caramel sundae with peanut topping, black pepper, and hot honey. The proof is relatively tame for this expression, which typically exhibits higher intensity. Approximately 60 percent of the whiskey was lost to evaporation during maturation. The balanced profile makes it a standout among the six included spirits.

Sazerac 18 and William Larue Weller Characteristics

Sazerac 18 appears second in the ranking, offering a classic well-aged bourbon experience. It is aged for 15 years and bottled at 100 proof to comply with bottled-in-bond regulations. Flavor notes highlight caramel, Cherry Coke, vanilla sundae, and maple candy. Evaporation claims nearly 70 percent of the original volume. William Larue Weller ranks third, presenting a dusty and funky rye profile. This 18.5-year-old whiskey is bottled at 90 proof with notes of spice, fruit, gritty oak, and dried apricot. It loses 73 percent of its volume during aging.

Final Placements and George T. Stagg Details

George T. Stagg concludes the ranking with a robust and intense profile. This bourbon matures for 17 years and is bottled at a higher 101 proof. It features notes of grape candy, menthol, licorice, and butterscotch shell. The spirit retains a sweet heat on the finish, reflecting its long maturation. An impressive 76 percent of the whiskey is lost during the aging process. The complete collection demonstrates the distillery's commitment to quality and historical preservation through rigorous aging standards.