Buffalo Chicken Wings: Where the Original Wing Was Created in Western New York

Buffalo chicken wings originated in Buffalo, New York, where Teressa Bellissimo created the recipe in March 1964 at the Anchor Bar.

Buffalo chicken wings are sold almost everywhere, from local pubs and national chains such as Wing Stop and Buffalo Wild Wings to the frozen food aisle of the supermarket, where some versions are boneless. Yet the dish has a clear point of origin in Buffalo, New York, a former steel town in western New York near the Canadian border. In a first-person feature, Pia Sarkar, deputy global business editor for The Associated Press, makes the case that Buffalo is home to the original wing.

The piece is part of the recurring American Objects series, which marks the 250th anniversary of the United States. Sarkar describes how the wing has spread into a whole family of offshoots, including Buffalo-flavored potato chips, peanuts, pretzels, ranch salad dressing, mac-and-cheese and casseroles, while the original version remains rooted in one city.

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Where the Original Buffalo Wing Still Comes From

The original Buffalo wing is served at the Anchor Bar, where the recipe created by Teressa Bellissimo is still served today. Bellissimo came up with it late one night in March 1964 while feeding her son and his hungry friends, according to the article.

The wing is defined by its texture and its sauce. It has a deep-fried, crispy outer layer drenched in vinegary hot sauce, which coats the tender meat inside. Sarkar notes that these fiery flavor bombs are traditionally tamed with blue cheese dressing, and that eating enough of them will burn the rims of your lips and stain your skin red.

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Other Buffalo Spots Serving Great Wings

Beyond the Anchor Bar, Sarkar writes that there are plenty of other places in Buffalo to get great wings, and she highlights two she discovered on a recent family visit. Each one offers a different way to test your tolerance for heat.

At Bar-Bill Tavern, diners can order a 'suicidal wing' that is mixed into a batch of milder wings, and then watch to see who ends up with it as their face melts. At Duff's Famous Wings, the heat levels run from mild to mild medium, medium light, medium, medium hot and hot, with a warning that 'medium is hot' and 'hot is very, very hot'. The faint of heart go for mild, the brave go for hot, and anyone who orders lemon pepper wings will be judged.

Why Buffalo Wings Stand Out From Imitators

Sarkar argues that wings from Buffalo separate themselves from impostors through their crispy coating and vinegary sauce. She acknowledges that many restaurants outside the city claim to have mastered the wing, but she says she has yet to find one that tastes like home.

For Sarkar, the wing is tied to friends, family and a city she loves, which she calls the City of Good Neighbors. She also points out that Buffalo is known for more than snow, although there is plenty of it, and for a football team that lost the Super Bowl four times in a row. Her closing note is an optimistic one for the Bills, as she writes that this year is the team's year.