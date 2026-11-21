Who do the experts believe will win this weekend as the Buffalo Bills host the Miami Dolphins in Week 11?

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen runs against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect. They've had some bounces go their way as they have faced backup quarterbacks against the Baltimore Ravens, Minnesota Vikings, and New York Jets but they can't control who they play.

All they can control is how they play, and they've played well enough to enter Week 11 with a record of 8-1.. As if that wasn't enough adversity for Miami, they will also be without star running back De’Von Achane. With that being the case, the Bills are heavy favorites in this one. That's why it should be no surprise at all to see their name as the primary selection in our latest expert pick roundup.

Also read Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins Preview: Running Game Key to Victory in Divisional Matchup

Buffalo Bills RB James Cook avoids a tackle against the Miami Dolphins during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectBuffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect With 30 experts making a selection across these media outlets, the Bills stand out as the overwhelming favorites to pick up the win at home.

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It might seem surprising to see seven selections for the Dolphins, but to be fair, those picks were all made against the spread. Those writers are saying the game will be closer than the odds indicate, not necessarily that Miami will win. As for my prediction, it's hard to see this turning into anything other than a blowout win for the Bills.

They're at home, their defense has been playing much better in recent weeks, and the Dolphins are playing a quarterback with one career start. Miami's defense has been better than it gets credit for this season, but the Bills are simply too good not to win this one by multiple scores. Look for both James Cook and Josh Allen to have big games on the ground while Jim Leonhard's defense has another stellar game.