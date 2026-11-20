The Buffalo Bills prepare to face the Miami Dolphins in a critical divisional game ahead of a tough season stretch. With the Dolphins allowing the sixth-worst EPA per run play, Buffalo aims to establish James Cook early while exploiting Miami's secondary struggles against pressure and without key receiver De'Von Achane.

Sep 18, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook runs against the Miami Dolphins in the first quarte at Highmark Stadium.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect will play the Miami Dolphins for the first time in 2026 this Sunday, and it's an opportunity for them to make a few tweaks. Such a situation presents an opportunity to make some bold predictions as Buffalo must take care of businees against a divisional foe before embarking on its most difficult stretch of the season.

Also read Three Bills Players With Most to Prove vs. Dolphins in Week 11

Nov 1, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens safety K'Von Wallace tackles Bills quarterback Josh Allen during the third quarter at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThe Dolphins defense has also been playing well as of late, coming off back-to-back performances in which they allowed just 19 points to the Detroit Lions and pick-sixed Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10.

Buffalo will also want to run the ball with James Cook early and often against a Dolphins defense that has the sixth-worst EPA per run play in the league, meaning Allen won't have to do much if the running game is effective. Nov 15, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Kyle McCord drops back to pass against the Indianapolis Colts in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium.

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| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Indianapolis, which has the sixth-worst pressure rate in the NFL, sacked the new Miami quarterback six times in his NFL debut. Buffalo, meanwhile, has theMiami, meanwhile, has set up McCord to fail with running back De'Von Achane, their receptions leader in 2025, out with a torn ACL, and it allows pressures at the second-highest rate in the league.

The Bills picked up four sacks of Geno Smith and Cade Klubnik while facing a quality Jets offensive line, and if Buffalo controls the pace of the game, the defense will earn the right to rush the passer and continue itsOct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Bills wide receiver Greg Dortch returns a kick in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Playing off of the Bills likely getting pressure on McCord, one of Indy's sacks was a strip-sack that was recovered in the end zone to start the second half, and if similar pressure comes, a defensive score could follow.

Another area where Buffalo could get in the end zone is from the return game. While last year's All-Pro, Ray Davis, isn't being used often, with just 12 kickoff returns,Dortch is averaging 27.2 yards per kickoff return this season, good for seventh among players with at least 15 returns, and his 9.2 yards per punt return gives him the same mark.

Owen Klein has covered football, basketball and baseball for Penn State athletics as a broadcaster on local radio, including producing Penn State’s 2024 men’s basketball Big Ten Tournament games and calling Penn State football’s Whiteout vs. Washington in November 2024. He has internships with the Buffalo Bisons and CBS affiliate WIVB in Buffalo, NY, in the summer of 2025.

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He is a Penn State University broadcast journalism student at the Bellisario College of Communications majoring in broadcast journalism and is passionate about college and professional sports, the Pokémon Video Game Championships and the Buffalo Bills.