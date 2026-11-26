Who do the experts believe will win on Thanksgiving night when the Buffalo Bills host the Kansas City Chiefs?

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen signals to the offensive line during first half action against the Kansas City Chiefs. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connectwill square off in a game that will have huge implications on the AFC playoffs seeding.

Both teams come in on a winning streak, but the Bills' recent wins haven't inspired much confidence. Buffalo has faced multiple backup quarterbacks, and while they did what good teams should do and won each time, they apparently didn't win convincingly enough. Over the past three weeks, the Bills defeated the Miami Dolphins 26-9, the New York Jets 31-12, and the Minnesota Vikings 23-6 and kept all from scoring touchdowns.

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Still, they enter this game with no shortage of doubters, which we see in our weekly NFL expert pick roundup. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is brought down by Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III carries the ball during first half action against the Kansas City Chiefs.