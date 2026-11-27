Josh Allen threw two interceptions against the Chiefs as the Buffalo Bills relied on Tyler Bass kicking two fourth-quarter field goals to secure a dramatic win at New Highmark Stadium.

On Thursday night, November 26, 2026, the Buffalo Bills secured a dramatic victory against the Kansas City Chiefs at New Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. While the final score favored the home team, the performance of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was marked by significant statistical struggles and self-criticism.

Josh Allen's Disjointed Passing Performance

Josh Allen finished the night with only 81 passing yards, completing 10 of his 21 attempts. He threw two interceptions, both occurring inside the red zone, which Buffalo Bills head coach Joe Brady described as putting the team behind the eight ball early in the contest. Allen's quarterback rating plummeted to a remarkably low 18.3, highlighting the inefficiency of the offensive passing game during the first quarter.

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The quarterback acknowledged his poor performance immediately, stating that he is not playing well and must elevate his game to help the team win. This struggle followed a previous week where Allen also appeared disjointed, despite totaling 304 yards against the Miami Dolphins on November 22. That performance required 45 throws to achieve those numbers, resulting in a modest 6.8 yards per attempt average.

Chiefs Defense Limits Patrick Mahomes

While Allen struggled, the Buffalo Bills defense effectively neutralized Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Bills limited Mahomes to 6.0 yards per passing attempt and prevented him from throwing any touchdown passes. This defensive stand was crucial, as the Bills have not allowed a touchdown pass in their last five consecutive games.

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Buffalo's defensive success was evident from the start of the season. After a difficult opening stretch, the team's pass defense has climbed into the top half of NFL rankings. They currently allow an average of 6.03 yards per pass play, which stands as the seventh-best average in the entire league. Cornerback Maxwell Hairston, who started in place of the injured Christian Benford, emphasized that the team was focused on containing the three-time Super Bowl champion.

Weather Challenges at New Highmark Stadium

The game was played under challenging inclement weather conditions at New Highmark Stadium. Although the $2.2 billion facility was constructed with a roof canopy designed to protect spectators and mitigate wind effects, reports from the NBC broadcast indicated that winds exceeded 25 mph at times. The ticket sellers had claimed that nearly 60 percent of seated spectators would benefit from the coverage, but the elements still impacted the gameplay significantly.

Buffalo Bills strategic adjustments were also questioned, particularly regarding Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. Spagnuolo is known for deploying heavy pressure against Allen, and the Bills appeared to struggle with mitigation tactics against these blitz packages. The combination of heavy pressure and adverse weather contributed to the disjointed nature of the Buffalo offense throughout the evening.

Tyler Bass Delivers Fourth Quarter Victory

The game was ultimately decided by Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass, who delivered clutch performances during the fourth quarter. Bass kicked two long field goals that proved decisive in the cold and rainy conditions. His first kick was a 54-yarder, and he followed it up with a walk-off field goal to secure the win for Buffalo.

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Bass's accuracy has been remarkable recently. He hit 10 of his last 11 attempts from long distance, a stark improvement from his previous 12 of 19 record from 50 yards and beyond in the prior season. Head coach Joe Brady praised Bass, stating that he bailed the team out with an extremely impressive performance when it mattered most. This victory highlights the Bills' ability to win even when their primary offensive weapons are not operating at peak efficiency.