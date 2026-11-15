Buffalo Bills Secure Eighth Consecutive Road Win With 31-12 Victory Over Jets

The Buffalo Bills defeated the New York Jets 31-12, extending their road winning streak to eight games. Josh Allen led the offense with two rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown.

The Buffalo Bills secured a decisive 31-12 victory over the New York Jets, marking their eighth consecutive regular season road win. Head Coach Joe Brady guided the team through a challenging match where they held a narrow 10-6 lead at halftime. Quarterback Josh Allen was instrumental in the second half, scoring two rushing touchdowns and throwing one to wide receiver DJ Moore.

Bills Extend Dominant Road Winning Streak

The Buffalo Bills have established themselves as one of the most difficult teams to defeat away from home. This victory represents their fifth road win of the current season and the eighth straight road victory overall. The last time the team lost on the road during the regular season was in Week 10 of the 2025 campaign against the Miami Dolphins. This consistency provides significant confidence for the playoffs, potentially securing home-field advantage if they can maintain this standard.

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Allen and Moore Drive Second Half Surge

Josh Allen scored his second rushing touchdown of the game to shift momentum after the Jets had narrowed the gap to 10-9 early in the third quarter. The Bills' offense struggled in the first half but found its rhythm later with contributions from Dalton Kincaid and DJ Moore. Kincaid made a crucial 54-yard reception that set up Allen's score, extending the lead to 17-9. Moore then made a deep play, catching a 45-yard touchdown pass from Allen to make it 24-12. With both receivers fully healthy, the Bills' offense becomes nearly unstoppable.

Amani Hooker Impact on Jets Offense

The decision to acquire safety Amani Hooker appeared justified by his immediate impact on the field. Hooker played nearly every snap despite being with the team for only a couple of practices, recording seven tackles. In the second quarter, he nearly intercepted a pass intended for Jets wide receiver Isaiah Williams, breaking up a throw from Geno Smith on a first-and-20 situation. His presence in coverage also allowed defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard to move Cole Bishop around more effectively, leading to Bishop blitzing quarterback Cade Klubnik on third-and-seven in the third quarter.

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Rookie TJ Parker Outperforms Bradley Chubb

Rookie linebacker TJ Parker recorded two sacks against Jets quarterback Cade Klubnik, bringing his season total to 3.5 sacks. This performance stands in stark contrast to the struggles of Bradley Chubb, the team's prized offseason signing. Chubb has only recorded 1.5 sacks through the first nine games of the season. Parker's emergence provides the Bills with a reliable pass-rusher in their 3-4 defense, outperforming the veteran player the team invested in.

Defensive Efficiency Forces Jets Field Goals

The Buffalo defense held firm when it mattered most, forcing the Jets to settle for field goals in critical moments. New York managed to keep the game close by scoring a field goal after Allen's second touchdown, making the score 17-12. However, the Bills' defensive pressure, led by players like Hooker and Parker, prevented further scoring drives. This efficiency allowed Buffalo to pull away in the second half, securing a comfortable margin that highlights their growing resilience on the road.