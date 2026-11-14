Buffalo Bills Second Half Predictions: Moore, Allen, Rousseau Stats

Bold projections for the Buffalo Bills' final nine games. DJ Moore, Josh Allen, Jim Leonhard's defense, and Amani Hooker target career highs as Buffalo chases the AFC's No. 1 seed in the 2026 season.

The Buffalo Bills stand at 7-1, tied for the best record in the NFL and holding the No. 1 seed in the AFC heading into the final stretch of the 2026 season. With eight games completed, the franchise has reached the halfway point of its schedule, presenting a clear opportunity to evaluate its trajectory. The team has experienced significant defensive volatility early on, but recent improvements suggest a potent second half. Analysts have outlined bold statistical predictions for key players including wide receiver DJ Moore, quarterback Josh Allen, and linebacker Greg Rousseau to assess their potential impact.

Buffalo Bills Defensive Surge Under Leonhard

Jim Leonhard's defensive unit has demonstrated a stark contrast in performance between the first six games and the recent matchups following the bye week. During the initial period, Buffalo surrendered at least 30 points in four of those early contests, indicating significant vulnerabilities. Since the break, however, the defense has tightened considerably, allowing only 16 points over two games against the Baltimore Ravens and Minnesota Vikings. These opponents combined for just 250 passing yards and completed fewer than 50 percent of their attempts, highlighting a successful strategic adjustment.

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The addition of Amani Hooker provides a crucial boost to a secondary that struggled significantly against the pass early in the year. Hooker arrives in Buffalo on a hot streak, highlighted by a three-interception performance during the Tennessee Titans' Week 8 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. This outing marked his final game with Tennessee, but his presence is expected to elevate Buffalo's interception totals. Predictions suggest he will record four more picks in the remainder of the season, potentially finishing atop the league leaderboard for the 2026 campaign.

While the defense may not replicate its dominant shutdown performance against every starting quarterback, the current trajectory points toward sustained excellence. Jim Leonhard's scheme appears to be peaking at the right time, with expectations set for the unit to play at a top-10 level for the rest of the year. The integration of new personnel and refined coaching strategies has addressed early-season inconsistencies, providing a stable foundation for the Bills' playoff push.

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Offensive Stat Projections For Moore And Allen

DJ Moore has shown flashes of being a difference-maker, though a shoulder injury has limited his availability. He missed two full games and was limited in others, currently sitting at 285 receiving yards and two touchdowns. The projection for the wide receiver involves maintaining health and significantly expanding his statistical output. The prediction posits that Moore will finish the season with 900 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, capitalizing on the offensive opportunities available in the second half.

Josh Allen has been a central figure in Buffalo's success but has not consistently posted massive passing yardage numbers in recent years. Although he recorded a four-year stretch of exceeding 4,000 yards, he has not reached that threshold since the 2023 season. Entering the final nine games of 2026, Allen has thrown for 2,027 yards in eight contests, placing him on pace to surpass that benchmark again. The bold prediction suggests he will accelerate this pace to finish with more than 4,000 passing yards for the first time in three years.

The synergy between Allen and Moore is critical to these offensive projections. If Allen can distribute the ball effectively while avoiding sacks, the receiving corps can capitalize on his arm strength. The expectation is that the offense will evolve from a high-variance unit to a consistent, high-volume passing attack. This shift would not only benefit Moore but also create a balanced attack that keeps opposing defenses off-balance throughout the remainder of the schedule.

Greg Rousseau And Playoff Implications

Greg Rousseau began the 2026 season with tremendous momentum, recording six sacks in the Bills' first three games. After a brief drought where he went three games without a sack, Rousseau has returned to his disruptive form, recording one sack in each of the past two games against the Baltimore Ravens and other opponents. The prediction for the edge rusher is aggressive, forecasting seven additional sacks in the final nine games of the season.

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This projected performance would bring Rousseau's season total to 15 sacks, cementing his status as a premier pass rusher in the NFL. His ability to pressure the quarterback consistently is vital for a defense that relies on generating turnovers and quick stops. The combination of his individual success and the team's overall defensive improvement positions Buffalo as a formidable opponent in the postseason.

The Bills' current 7-1 record provides a buffer for errors but demands consistency as they aim to secure the top seed in the AFC. The second half of the season will test the depth of the roster and the adaptability of the coaching staff. With key players like Allen, Moore, and Rousseau projected to exceed their current averages, Buffalo is well-positioned to maintain its dominance. The team's ability to stay healthy and execute game plans will determine whether these bold predictions materialize into a championship run.