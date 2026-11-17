The Buffalo Bills hold the No. 1 spot in Week 11 NFL power rankings. Analysts debate if they deserve it after beating backup QBs like Joe Fagnano and Carson Wentz.

The Buffalo Bills remain atop most Week 11 NFL power rankings despite facing a slate of backup quarterbacks in recent weeks. The team secured victories against the Baltimore Ravens, Minnesota Vikings, and New York Jets, all while their starting opponents relied on reserve signal-callers due to injuries.

Backup QBs Define Recent Bills Victories

Joe Fagnano took the majority of snaps for the Baltimore Ravens after both Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley suffered injuries. The Buffalo Bills capitalized on this disadvantage to secure a win against the struggling rival. Their subsequent opponent was the Minnesota Vikings, where Carson Wentz filled in for an injured Kyler Murray. Josh Allen led the offense to another victory in that contest. The Bills then faced the New York Jets, where they dominated with a 19-point margin. Cade Klubnik also saw action for the Jets during that game. Week 11 will see the Bills face Kyle McCord, continuing a trend of testing the roster against non-starters.

Also read Buffalo Bills Secure Eighth Consecutive Road Win With 31-12 Victory Over Jets

Rousseau Leads NFL In Pass Rushing Stats

ESPN ranked the San Francisco 49ers at No. 1 after they beat the Dallas Cowboys by six points. The 49ers surrendered 40 points in that win but still jumped the Bills from second to first. The Buffalo Bills fell to No. 2 in that specific iteration, despite their superior margin of victory. Nick Suss from ESPN highlighted Greg Rousseau as the team's top non-quarterback MVP. Rousseau has transitioned from a 4-3 defensive end to a 3-4 outside linebacker. This shift has resulted in a career-best season for the edge rusher. He currently leads the NFL with 41 quarterback pressures. He also holds the top spot with 27 quarterback hits. Rousseau is tied for fourth in sacks with eight total. He has matched or set career highs in pass-rushing stats by mid-season.

The Athletic Highlights Breakout Players

Josh Kendall and Chad Graff of The Athletic kept the Buffalo Bills at No. 1. They highlighted every breakout player for each ranked team in their latest analysis. Greg Rousseau remained their primary choice for the Bills' most impactful player. The writers also praised wide receiver Keon Coleman for his rapid development. Coleman has tied his career-high sack count with eight this year. He is also on track for career highs in receiving yards and catches. He recorded one reception for 11 yards against the Jets. That game included a concussion check for the young receiver. Despite the limited action on Sunday, Coleman has accumulated 24 catches. He has gained 315 receiving yards this season through his contributions.

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Playoff Implications And Division Outlook

Nick Shook argued that the Bills deserve credit for winning consistently. He noted that their recent victories lacked flashy dominance. They defeated teams led by Joe Fagnano, Carson Wentz, and the Jets defense. However, taking care of business matters in the long run. Jim Leonhard, the defensive coordinator, has overseen a unit that has improved. Pete Prisco stated the upcoming schedule will test that defense. The next few weeks feature tougher offensive challenges. If the Bills maintain their dominance, they could secure their sixth straight win. The New England Patriots are dealing with significant injuries. The Bills could become the first team to claim the division title shortly after Thanksgiving.

Josh Allen Protection And Offense Discussion

Questions persist regarding the level of competition the Bills have faced. Josh Allen continues to perform at an elite level. Aaron Glenn suggested to referees that flags should have been thrown if Allen took a hit like Geno Smith. Orr responded to New York City sports talk radio comments. He argued Allen would likely already be in the end zone. The situation would not have required further penalty discussion. The Bills have not lost ground in the rankings. They stand firm as the team to beat in the league. The focus now shifts to how they handle stronger opponents.