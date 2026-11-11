Buffalo Bills Rely on Keon Coleman for Snap‑Count Stability in Week 9

The Bills's Week 9 snap‑count report shows wide receiver Keon Coleman leading the offense as starting linemen miss games, while tight end Dawson Knox takes a dominant role. The figures highlight how depth positions shape play time.

The Buffalo Bills' Week 9 snap‑count data revealed a heavy reliance on wide receiver Keon Coleman, who logged the highest number of offensive reps on the team despite starting left‑side linemen being sidelined by injury. The figures also show tight end Dawson Knox taking the lead among skill position players, underscoring the squad's shift toward a run‑heavy offense against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Week 9 Snap‑Count Overview

In the fourth quarter of the Bills' 28‑23 loss to the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, Keon Coleman finished with 68 offensive snaps, the most of any Bills player that night. Seven other wide receivers combined for only 10 or fewer reps, illustrating the concentration of pass‑catching duties on Coleman. On the defensive side, 18 Bills players logged 13 or more snaps, while three teammates missed significant playing time due to injuries or rest.

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Tight end Dawson Knox led the team with 58 offensive snaps, a figure that eclipsed running back James Cook's 51 reps and tight end Keleki Latu's 48. Knox's high snap share arose from a 13‑personnel strategy that deployed three tight ends in formations throughout the game. Latu, a rookie who earned his first career touchdown, logged a season‑high 21 snaps. Outside of the starting quarterback, Josh Allen, and the injured linemen, Knox was on the field for 72 percent of the offensive action.

Impact of Injured Starting Offensive Line

Dion Dawkins and Alec Anderson, the Bills' starting left tackle and guard, were scratched from the lineup due to injury. Their absence forced the coaching staff to rely on backup linemen Tylan Grable and Duane Corbett, who each appeared in 80 reps while the team ran its final kneel‑downs. The need for interior line depth pushed the Bills toward a heavily run‑based approach, giving the tight ends and Coleman more opportunities to fill the offensive gap.

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Coaches emphasized the importance of maintaining positional health, noting that Coleman's increased snap count reflected a return to full health after a benching in November for late arrivals and professional conduct issues. The wide receiver's 68 percent snap share on offense this season, according to the NFL's data feed, suggests that he has regained a key role within the Bills' passing attack.

Future Outlook for Player Utilization

Looking ahead, Bills' coaching staff intends to keep Coleman at the center of the offense while experimenting with tighter alignments that involve all three tight‑end formations. Defensive coordinators will continue to test cornerback Davison Igbinosun, who logged 81 percent of snaps in Week 8 against the Ravens, in coverages that will complement the offensive adjustments.

The snap‑count analysis will help the Bills' front office make informed decisions on player development, injury prevention, and next‑week roster adjustments as the team moves into the final stretch of the regular season.