An analysis of Buffalo Bills seasons matching Grand Theft Auto releases from 1997 to 2012 reveals a stark correlation between game drops and playoff misses.

The Buffalo Bills football team and the Grand Theft Auto video game franchise have shared a surprisingly synchronized history. On November 19, the gaming world awaits Grand Theft Auto VI. This release marks the first new mainline title in the series in thirteen years. For the first time since 1997, gamers worldwide will have a new Grand Theft Auto title to play. This significant event invites a retrospective look at how the Buffalo Bills performed during the exact weeks each major installment launched.

Early Years and The Bruce Smith Era

The correlation begins in 1997 with the original Grand Theft Auto. The Bills started that season with a four wins and three losses record. They sat at five wins and seven losses when the first game released. Despite a strong start led by quarterback Doug Flutie, the team lost three of their final four games. They finished the season with a mediocre mark, missing the playoffs. This period marked the end of an era, as legendary head coach Marv Levy retired. Quarterback Doug Flutie also retired from professional football in January of that year.

Also read Buffalo Bills Remain Top NFL Power Rankings Despite Weak Opponents

The following year, 1998, brought the release of Grand Theft Auto 2. The Bills performed significantly better during this window. They won seven out of eleven games after the second game dropped. This surge propelled them into the postseason. However, their luck ran out in the playoffs. They suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Tennessee Titans in the famous Music City Miracle game. This loss ended a long playoff appearance drought for the franchise.

1999 saw the launch of Grand Theft Auto: London, 1969 and 1967. The team struggled immensely throughout this calendar year. They posted just one win in their first eleven games of the season. The quarterback situation was unstable, with Alex Van Pelt and Rob Johnson splitting time under center. The team finished with a dismal record, marking the worst performance of the early nineteen nineties. Bruce Smith played his final season with the Bills before finishing his career in Washington.

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Struggles and The Drew Bledsoe Era

The early two thousand years were characterized by persistent failure. In 2000, Grand Theft Auto III arrived on the scene. The Bills looked promising with a five wins and three losses record. However, momentum stalled after the release. They went three wins and five losses in their final eight games. The offense featured stars like Drew Bledsoe and Eric Moulds. But the defense was a major liability. It ranked twenty seventh in points allowed and twenty ninth in rushing yards permitted. This defensive weakness prevented any playoff hopes.

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City released in 2002. The Bills managed to turn things around later in the year. They won eight of their last ten games. They finished with a nine wins and seven losses record. This was their best mark during a dreadful ten year streak. Unfortunately, they fell just short of the postseason. The timing of the game release meant the team missed their chance to capitalize on their late surge.

By 2004, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas hit the market. The Bills finished the season with a seven wins and nine losses record. This was the only mainline Grand Theft Auto game that did not come out during the NFL season. The team had not started their season yet when the game launched. Key players like Marshawn Lynch and Lee Evans both topped one thousand receiving yards. However, poor quarterback play from Trent Edwards and J.P. Losman hindered their success.

Modern Era and Extended Droughts

The twenty tenth year brought Grand Theft Auto IV. The Buffalo Bills started the season under the leadership of EJ Manuel. His first season did not go well. The team finished with a six wins and ten losses mark. This result extended their streak of years without a postseason berth. The offense failed to generate consistent points. The defense struggled to stop opposing quarterbacks. The team missed the playoffs again.

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In 2013, Grand Theft Auto V was released. The Bills had improved slightly but still failed to reach the postseason. They finished with an eight wins and eight losses record. This was their first winning record in several years. The team showed promise with a strong defense. However, inconsistent offense kept them out of the playoffs. The drought continued for another four years before the team finally broke through in 2017.

The anticipation for Grand Theft Auto VI is unprecedented. It is the most anticipated video game release in history. Fans are eager to see if the Bills can finally align with a successful season. The last time a mainline title dropped in November was in 1997. The Bills have not won a Super Bowl since that same year. The thirteen year gap between Grand Theft Auto titles is the longest in the series. This unique coincidence provides a fun statistical angle for fans. It highlights the strange intersections of pop culture and sports history.

Historical data shows that Grand Theft Auto releases often coincided with difficult periods for the Bills. Only in 2002 did the team show significant late season improvement. Even then, they missed the playoffs by a narrow margin. The team has had mixed results in other years. Some seasons saw strong offensive performances. Others were defined by defensive failures or quarterback instability. The upcoming release of Grand Theft Auto VI offers a new chapter. Fans hope this time the alignment will bring better results for the franchise.