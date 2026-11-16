Buffalo Bills' Recent Improvement on Defense Comes With Major Caveat

It has been great to see the Buffalo Bills' defense improve in recent weeks, but the unit isn't out of the woods yet.

Buffalo Bills linebacker TJ Parker takes down New York Jets quarterback Cade Klubnik during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connecthave seen quite the turnaroundOver their last three games, Buffalo has surrendered just 28 points in total, and the defense has not permitted a touchdown in 11 straight quarters.

That is certainly a welcomed site after the you-know-what show the defense was over the first six games, but there's a major caveat to those showings. Minnesota Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at U.S. Bank Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect There is one common bond between the Bills' last three games: the lack of quality in the quarterback play.

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In Week 8 versus the Baltimore Ravens, the Bills faced rookie Joe Fagnano after both Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley exited early with injuries. In Week 9, the Minnesota Vikings were forced to start Carson Wentz because of an injury to Kyler Murray. , but Wentz went on to throw up one of the worst quarterback performances we've ever seen. New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith looks on during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect It was so bad that the Vikings turned around and traded a third-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders for Kirk Cousins, who was an immediate upgrade for Minnesota's offense in Week 10. Cousins was also the last quality quarterback the Bills faced for an entire game and he dropped a pair of touchdowns and 313 yards on Buffalo's defense en route to 30 points. , and he did not return the second time.

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That led to rookie Cade Klubnik getting the football and the results were about what we expected, with Klubnik barely completing 50% of his passes for 137 yards and a pick. Of course, the Bills can't control who they face at quarterback and it's certainly great to see the defense played well against signal-callers the unit should be able to stop, but we also know Buffalo is going to be playing a lot better competition when the games matter most, so the defense isn't out of the woods yet.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes greets Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen following the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect Buffalo will meet the lowly Miami Dolphins in Week 11 and they will not provide a test for the Bills' defense, either.

That's because starter Malik Willis is on injured reserve, which will likely lead to another start for Kyle McCord, who was not good in the Dolphins' 24-22 loss to the also lowly Indianapolis Colts. We will have to wait until Week 12 for the Bills' next true test. That game will see the Bills take on the Kansas City Chiefs and superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes greets the kicking team after an extra point against the Atlanta Falcons during the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Mahomes needs no introduction, especially for Bills fans who have seen plenty of him during the Josh Allen era.

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Mahomes has dominated the Bills in the postseason to the tune of a 4-0 record, a 74% completion rate, 290.8 passing yards per game and nine touchdowns to zero picks. The Chiefs quarterback has actually struggled against the Bills in the regular season during his career, with Mahomes sporting a 1-5 record in six contests while completing just 61.7% of his passes for an average of 258.7 yards per game and 10 touchdowns to eight interceptions.

That said, nobody should be taking Mahomes lightly when he walks into Highmark Stadium in Week 12. We'll know a lot more about Buffalo's defense after that game.