Buffalo Bills' Most Surprising Player at Midway Point of 2026 NFL Season

Here's who we pegged as the Buffalo Bills' most surprising player for the 2026 season.

Bills linebacker Greg Rousseau gets a first half sack on Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert during their game Sunday, September 27, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connectin Week 9, so it's a good time to look back on the year that has been thus far. We certainly can't say we're surprised to see how well the Bills have done following a 7-1 first half. After all, Buffalo was widely viewed as a Super Bowl contender yet again entering the 2026 campaign.

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What has been a surprise is the performance of one defensive player in particular who we've pegged as the team's biggest surprise from the first half of the season. Buffalo Bills linebacker Greg Rousseau reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at New Highmark Stadium.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect There's a few players to choose from but we're going with edge rusher Greg Rousseau, who is in the midst of a career year. With eight sacks in eight games, which is tied for the second-most in the NFL, Rousseau has answered the challenge. Those eight sacks already tie his career-high that he set in 2024.

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Rousseau racked up six sacks over his first three games before going quiet over the next three, but he has since bounced back with two sacks in his last two games. , Rousseau's 51 total pressures and 87.1 pass-rush grade rank first and fourth at the position, and he has even proven to be an asset against the run with a grade of 62.4.

If Rousseau keeps up at his current pace, he'll finish with a total of 108 pressures and 17 sacks. The latter mark would rank as the third-most in a single season in franchise history behind Bruce Smith and Bryce Paup . Bills defense coordinator Jim Leonhard talks to someone on the sidelines before practice at Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on Aug. 13 2026.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect After racking up his first six sacks of the season in the month of September, Rousseau talked about what he believed was the Rousseau gave a few reasons, the first of which is the scheme change under new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard.

"I feel like sometimes it's easy to get caught up in the numbers, but I feel like I was rushing good before in the previous few years. But I'd definitely say, man, the scheme's been great. Just being able to stand up and kind of get on my angle and kind of have more space, be able to get to my length more," Rousseau said.

In addition to that, having guys like Deone Walker and Ed Oliver up the middle causing fits for opposing offensive linemen has helped free Rousseau up with more favorable matchups on the outside. Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Deone Walker reacts to getting a sack with Buffalo Bills linebacker Greg Rousseau during the first half at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect "You got Deone , Ed , in the interior doing what they're doing.

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Even like Dewayne Carter in the last game. It's like taking candy from a baby. You know what I'm saying?

" Rousseau said. "Like when they're getting vertical or they're doing their thing, they're penetrating or whatever, working off them. It makes it real easy.

" It's no doubt a symbiotic relationship upfront. In the same breath, with Rousseau wreaking havoc on the outside, that is freeing up Oliver and Walker, also, so Rousseau's impact is more than just about his sack production. After five seasons, we've come to expect solid production from Rousseau, but in 2026, he's providing elite production instead, which amounts to a very pleasant surprise for the Bills.

Mike Moraitis is a freelance writer who has covered the NFL for major outlets such as Sports Illustrated and The Sporting News. He has previously written for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and FanSided, and got his start in sports media at Bleacher Report.