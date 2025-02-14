Buffalo Bills Mailroom Legend 'Slick Rick' Morrow Touched by Josh Allen's Recognition

Roderick 'Slick Rick' Morrow, a 15-year mailroom employee for the Buffalo Bills, became an internet sensation after quarterback Josh Allen shouted him out during his NFL MVP acceptance speech. Morrow's story highlights the importance of every role within a team and the impact that genuine recognition can have.

This news comes as Roderick 'Slick Rick' Morrow, a beloved member of the Buffalo Bills organization, shared his heartwarming experience after being acknowledged by quarterback Josh Allen during his NFL MVP acceptance speech. Morrow, who has diligently served in the Bills' mailroom for the past 15 years, became an instant sensation when Allen publicly thanked him and the entire team staff, recognizing their collective contributions to the Bills' success. Morrow, a 61-year-old who commutes to Orchard Park by bus every day, was deeply touched by Allen's gesture. Recalling the moment, he said, 'I broke down, because I'm just an average person. But when he mentioned my name, I was like 'Oh my God, he just mentioned my name on national television.' So I was just crying, and then I started getting phone calls from friends, and I was crying on the phone to them. It's still like a dream.' Morrow's story embodies the spirit of teamwork and dedication that permeates the Buffalo Bills organization. He further shared a heartwarming encounter with Allen, saying, 'I walked past Josh in the hallway, and he saluted me and said 'Slick Rick' and I was in a dream, like daydreaming, like 'Why would Josh salute me?' and stuff like that. But that's the type of person he is.' Despite his modest role, Morrow's unwavering commitment and positive attitude have clearly made an impact on the team and its star quarterback. He humbly stated, 'I love my job. I wouldn't want to work anywhere else in the world. I'm living the dream.





