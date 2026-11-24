The Buffalo Bills list DJ Moore, Spencer Brown, and Christian Benford on the Week 12 injury report ahead of the Monday Night Football clash against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Buffalo Bills are facing significant lineup challenges as they prepare for their high-stakes Monday Night Football matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Head coach Joe Brady and the team medical staff have updated the Week 12 injury report, revealing that key contributors across the roster are dealing with various physical setbacks. The updates come shortly after a hard-fought Sunday victory over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, setting a cautious tone for the remainder of the week's preparations.

Christian Benford Listed as Non-Participant

Starting outside cornerback Christian Benford is the only player designated as a non-participant on this week's injury report. Benford sustained a groin injury during the second half of the game against the New York Jets on November 15, 2026. Although the exact severity of the injury has not been publicly disclosed by the organization, medical prognoses suggest the issue will sideline him for at least two weeks. This timeline extends well beyond the upcoming Thursday night game against the Chiefs, making his return for that specific matchup highly unlikely despite the tight 11-day turnaround since the injury occurred.

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Spencer Brown and O'Cyrus Torrence Rejoin Report

Right tackle Spencer Brown returns to the injury list due to a reemergence of back issues that originally flared up in October 2026. Brown has a documented history of back problems dating back multiple seasons, including surgery following his 2021 rookie campaign. After returning to play a full road game against the Las Vegas Raiders on October 18, 2026, his back failed to heal sufficiently during the Week 7 bye week. Meanwhile, starting right guard O'Cyrus Torrence has been added to the report for the first time in his career since being drafted in 2023. Torrence is dealing with an ankle injury sustained during the victory over the Dolphins, and his availability for the Thursday contest remains uncertain pending further evaluation.

DJ Moore and Greg Rousseau Status Clarified

Wide receiver DJ Moore, who led the team with nine receptions for 91 yards and one touchdown in the previous game, is not listed on the current injury report. This indicates Moore has fully recovered from any prior ailments and is expected to be fully available for the Chiefs game. In contrast, sacks leader Greg Rousseau is listed with a back problem. Rousseau had missed time earlier in the season but returned for the November 15 game, showing immediate impact despite the nagging issue. The team is monitoring his progress closely to ensure he can handle the physical demands of playing against the Chiefs' offensive line.

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Tight End and Safety Updates Ahead of Chiefs Clash

Tight end Dalton Kincaid is listed as limited for the Week 12 matchup after missing the Week 11 win with a thumb injury. Head coach Joe Brady confirmed Kincaid was close to returning during the previous game, suggesting he should be ready to contribute against Kansas City. Safety Damar Hamlin is also listed with limited participation. Hamlin entered the week battling a toe injury before recovering to intercept a pass against the Dolphins on November 22, 2026. He is now also managing a neck issue, which has resulted in his limited designation for the upcoming practice sessions. These injuries add complexity to the Bills' defensive and special teams planning as they face a powerful Chiefs squad.

Implications for Monday Night Football Strategy

The absence of Christian Benford and the questionable status of Spencer Brown and O'Cyrus Torrence force the Bills to adjust their offensive and defensive schemes. Benford's coverage skills are vital against elite receivers, and his absence may require increased blitz packages or reliance on secondary depth. On the offensive line, Brown's back issues and Torrence's ankle concerns threaten the protection scheme needed to contain the Chiefs' pass rush. The team must quickly stabilize the lineup to maximize the offensive output led by players like DJ Moore, who remains healthy and ready to exploit defensive vulnerabilities created by these roster changes.