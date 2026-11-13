Buffalo Bills Injury Report: Spencer Brown Misses Practice Before Jets Game

Buffalo Bills right tackle Spencer Brown missed practice with a lingering ankle setback while left tackle Dion Dawkins and left guard Alec Anderson returned in limited roles. The injury report leaves the offensive line depth in question.

The Buffalo Bills entered the back half of their practice week with five starters listed as limited participants for a second consecutive day. Starting right tackle Spencer Brown created the most concern by missing practice entirely, while three starting offensive linemen were already on the limited list. The Bills also added special teams ace Sam Franklin to Thursday's practice report with a shoulder issue, a notable change because Franklin had started the week at full strength.

Spencer Brown Ankle Setback Raises Right Tackle Concerns

Spencer Brown's absence on Thursday points to a setback tied to the Week 9 ankle injury that has kept him on the injury report. Brown had earned a limited designation on Wednesday, but that status came from a walkthrough session, where participation was only an estimate. His missed practice on Thursday suggests the right tackle's condition has not improved as the week progressed.

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Brown has dealt with physical issues throughout the season. A back flare-up kept him out of the Bills' Week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens. He returned to action in Week 9 but was hurt while run blocking on the Bills' second drive of that game. Although he was seen wincing in pain on a couple of occasions, he stayed on the field until the final three kneel-downs.

Brown spoke about his approach to the physical demands of the position on Monday night. He said he was simply playing football, described the sport as tough, and explained that he plays because he loves it. He also said he was looking forward to the next game and getting back on the field.

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Tackle Depth Chart Faces Pressure Before Jets Matchup

Tylan Grable would be the first player to step in at right tackle if Brown is unable to play. However, the Bills are also dealing with uncertainty on the left side, where Dion Dawkins's injury further complicates the depth chart.

The Bills are hoping to have the left side of their offensive line back for their game against the New York Jets. Dawkins and left guard Alec Anderson both practiced on back-to-back days, although they worked in limited capacities. That progress is encouraging for a unit that has been stretched thin during the week.

Dawkins and Anderson both suffered their injuries early in the Bills' game against the Ravens on November 1, but each fought through the rest of that contest. Anderson sprained his ankle on a first-quarter red zone play and did not return to the field until Saturday. The gradual return of both players gives the coaching staff more options as it prepares for the Jets.

Connor McGovern and Christian Benford Injury Updates

Center Connor McGovern was a surprise addition to the Week 10 injury report after he apparently suffered a neck injury against the Minnesota Vikings. Despite that concern, McGovern played 77 snaps on Monday and gave way to backup center Lloyd Cushenberry only for the final three kneel-downs.

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Cornerback Christian Benford was also checked during a game this season. Benford was on the field to start the second half, but the Bills ended his night early, which the report presents as a precaution. Benford went on record with The Buffalo News and said his X-rays were negative, offering the team some relief about his status.

Tight end Dalton Kincaid also briefly left a game against the Vikings. His foot became caught up while blocking for DJ Moore on a wide receiver screen in the opening minute of the fourth quarter, and he went to the ground along the sideline. After having his ankle taped, Kincaid returned after missing less than six minutes of game time and made a key third-down catch to extend a drive.