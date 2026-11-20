Buffalo Bills starters Christian Benford, Dorian Williams, and Damar Hamlin are limited or out for the November 22 matchup against the Miami Dolphins due to recent injuries.

The Buffalo Bills face a critical test of roster depth as they prepare for their November 22 home game against the Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. ET. The team held its second Week 11 practice on Thursday, revealing that several defensive starters and key offensive players have been sidelined by injuries throughout the week. Head Coach Joe Brady acknowledged the growing concerns as the squad attempts to finalize its lineup for the Sunday contest.

Starting Players Sidelined by Injury

Starting cornerback Christian Benford, inside linebacker Dorian Williams, safety Damar Hamlin, and tight end Dalton Kincaid were all listed as non-participants during Thursday's practice session. This marks a significant blow to the Bills' defensive core, which had already shown signs of vulnerability in recent games. The absence of these four key players forces the coaching staff to rely heavily on their depth chart as they prepare for the visiting Dolphins.

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The injuries stem from the Week 10 road game against the New York Jets, where multiple starters exited early. Christian Benford and Dorian Williams left that game in the fourth quarter and did not return. Benford missed the final 18 snaps of that contest, while Williams exited after playing deep into the third quarter with a calf injury. Damar Hamlin also left the field early, requiring a mobility scooter to exit the stadium.

Improvement for Alford and Bishop

While the starting group struggles, there is positive news regarding Dee Alford and Cole Bishop. Dee Alford, the slot cornerback, has been moving through the concussion protocol after being ruled out due to a head injury sustained against the Jets. He returned to the practice field on Thursday in a limited capacity, wearing a red non-contact jersey.

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Cole Bishop, who had his status upgraded to full participation on Thursday, was previously sidelined for only three plays against the Jets. He appeared to aggravate his shoulder late in the fourth quarter while diving towards Jets running back Braelon Allen on a screen play. The Bills had listed Bishop as limited for Wednesday before confirming his return to full practice status.

New safety Amani Hooker and third tight end Jackson Hawes also practiced on a limited basis. Hooker's knee issue is considered less worrisome, as it did not cause him to miss the previous game. Hawes was added to the injury report with a shoulder issue but participated in both practices thus far, albeit in a limited capacity.

Coach Brady Addresses Injury Concerns

Bills Head Coach Joe Brady addressed the situation directly, noting that there is always concern whenever players are nicked up or unable to finish games. Brady highlighted Christian Benford's determination to recover, stating that Benford will do everything he can to be ready for the Dolphins. He expressed confidence in the team's depth, pointing to Spencer Brown's previous recovery as an example of the roster's resilience.

Despite the optimism, the timeline for recovery remains tight. Benford has missed back-to-back practices, and it may be overly optimistic to expect a full recovery from a groin injury in only six days. However, Brady emphasized that if Benford cannot play, the available substitutes are prepared to step in and maintain the team's defensive standards.

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Impact on Matchup Against Dolphins

The injury report significantly impacts the Bills' preparation for their November 22 showdown with the Miami Dolphins. The potential absence of Benford, Williams, and Hamlin weakens the secondary, while Kincaid's thumb injury poses a threat to the passing game. Kincaid, who injured his thumb against the Jets, has played through injuries in the past, but a thumb injury can be particularly tricky for a pass-catcher.

The team will continue to monitor the status of these players in the coming days. With the game scheduled for Sunday afternoon, the Bills must make quick decisions regarding player availability. The outcome of this contest will likely depend on how effectively the depth players can fill the roles of the injured starters.