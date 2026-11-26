Buffalo Bills face critical injury decisions before the Kansas City Chiefs matchup. Dalton Kincaid, Christian Benford, and O'Cyrus Torrence are questionable as the team prepares for November 26.

The Buffalo Bills are navigating a critical injury report heading into their high-stakes matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on November 26, 2026. The organization began the week with 14 players officially listed as dealing with various injuries, creating significant uncertainty for head coach Joe Brady and his staff. Nine of those athletes, including defensive lineman Ed Oliver and right tackle Spencer Brown, were cleared as full participants by Wednesday practice, signaling strong availability for key contributors.

Kincaid and Benford Face Availability Tests

Tight end Dalton Kincaid and right guard O'Cyrus Torrence remain the primary questions on the offensive side of the ball for the upcoming game against the Chiefs. Kincaid suffered a thumb injury during the third quarter of the November 15 victory over the New York Jets, specifically while tangled with linebacker Demario Davis on a red zone play. He saw only two additional snaps in that game before being sidelined, raising concerns about his readiness for the November 22 contest against the Miami Dolphins.

Also read Buffalo Bills Injury Report Week 12: DJ Moore, Spencer Brown, and Christian Benford Status

Head coach Joe Brady indicated on the morning of the week that Kincaid was close to being available, stating "yeah" when asked about his status. However, the tight end will need to prove he can handle full offensive snaps without pain or restriction. The Buffalo Bills rely heavily on Kincaid in the passing game, and his absence would force significant schematic adjustments for the offense. If Kincaid is ruled out, the team must prepare alternative receiving threats to step up in the red zone.

On the defensive side, cornerback Christian Benford faces a similar timeline. Benford strained his groin in the second half of the same November 15 game against the Jets and did not return. Given that wet conditions are expected for the November 26 matchup, the Buffalo Bills may need Benford to be at full strength to handle physical wide receivers. Returning in fewer than two weeks from a mild groin strain is considered ambitious, and Benford may find himself scratched from the active roster if practice participation remains limited.

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Roster Depth and Injury Mechanisms

The remaining five injured players on the Buffalo Bills roster include four starters, highlighting the severity of the current health challenges. Inside linebacker Dorian Williams and rotational lineman TJ Sanders are also listed as questionable, adding complexity to the defensive game plan. Williams, who laid a hard hit on New York Jets quarterback Cade Klubnik during the November 15 win, is a vital component of the middle linebacker corps and his absence would weaken run defense.

O'Cyrus Torrence exited the November 22 win with an ankle injury, though the exact moment of occurrence during the game remains unclear. He was estimated as limited for all three days of the week, and his availability is critical for the offensive line stability. The right guard has never missed a start since being drafted in 2023, making his potential absence a major storyline. Should Torrence be unavailable, veteran Austin Corbett will presumably start in his place, disrupting the established chemistry of the interior line.

Positive Updates for Defensive Front

Despite the widespread injury concerns, several key defensive players have shown marked improvement during the short week. Outside linebacker Greg Rousseau and backup safety Damar Hamlin both progressed from limited to full participation, providing a boost to the secondary and pass rush. These positive developments suggest that the medical staff has managed these cases effectively, ensuring that core defensive units remain intact.

The progression of Spencer Brown from limited to full participant is equally significant for the offensive line. Brown, along with Ed Oliver, has been cleared to play, which alleviates pressure on the interior trenches. The Buffalo Bills started the week with 14 players dealing with injuries, but the reduction to five questionable players for the Chiefs game provides a clearer path to fielding a competitive lineup. The team must now focus on executing their game plan while managing the final injury designations before kickoff.